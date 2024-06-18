Transtar Holding Company Shifts into High Gear with PPi Automotive Add-on

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Point Capital Partners and its portfolio company, Transtar Holding Company, are pleased to announce the acquisition of PPi Automotive, a family-owned and -operated automotive parts wholesale distributor. The transaction marks Transtar Holding Company’s third general repair acquisition and fourth acquisition overall since February 2023.

Founded in 1974, PPi provides premier aftermarket auto parts to professional installers, repair shops and dealerships in greater Pittsburgh and surrounding areas. Its team is committed to sourcing high-quality products that meet or exceed OE requirements.

“ Transtar Holding Company’s partnership with PPi aligns with our strategy to expand our general repair offerings and builds on our momentum in the Northeast following our December acquisition of New York-based Arch Auto Parts,” said Transtar Holding Company President & CEO Neil Sethi. “ We look forward to working with the outstanding PPi team to continue providing world-class products and customer service to the automotive repair industry.”

PPi will join Transtar Holding Company as part of NexaMotion Group, a family of innovative, industry-leading automotive aftermarket businesses that provide distribution excellence and e-commerce solutions for its partner companies. Transtar Holding Company will continue to pursue well-aligned acquisitions to maximize capabilities and build density in key geographies.

“ Transtar Holding Company’s investment in PPi further affirms our M&A growth strategy and strengthens our commitment to partnering with family-owned companies,” said Blue Point Partner Brian Castleberry. “ We are proud to support the Transtar Holding Company platform as it continues to make its mark throughout the United States and Canada.”

Transtar Holding Company is actively seeking additional partnerships with like-minded founders and owners of automotive repair distribution businesses. Business owners interested in learning more may contact Blue Point Managing Director, Business Development Megan Kneipp at mkneipp@bluepointcapital.com.

Transtar Holding Company is a portfolio of businesses that provides world-class innovative technologies, distribution and manufacturing of OE and aftermarket automotive products. Its business units include NexaMotion Group, a technology-driven distributor of comprehensive product solutions for the automotive aftermarket and The CoverFlexx Group, a manufacturer of refinish products for vehicle and industrial applications.

PPi Automotive is a family-owned and -operated automotive parts wholesale distributor with three warehouses in the greater Pittsburgh region and surrounding areas. The company was founded in 1974 with the mission of providing quality aftermarket parts to professional installers, repair shops and dealerships.

Blue Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm managing over $1.8 billion in committed capital. With resources in Cleveland, Charlotte and Seattle, Blue Point’s geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. Blue Point has over a two-decade history of partnering with lower middle-market businesses to build processes and capabilities to achieve growth. Blue Point’s portfolio is supported by its unique capabilities — which include an integrative team focused on innovative global supply chain, data and digital and human capital strategies — as well as its extensive experience, network of industry resources and focused M&A efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.

Note: Certain statements about Blue Point Capital Partners made by portfolio company executives herein are intended to illustrate Blue Point Capital Partners’ business relationship with such persons, including with respect to Blue Point Capital Partners’ facilities as a business partner, rather than Blue Point Capital Partners’ capabilities or expertise with respect to investment advisory services. Portfolio company executives were not compensated in connection with their participation, although they generally receive compensation and investment opportunities in connection with their portfolio company roles, and in certain cases are also owners of portfolio company securities and/or investors in Blue Point Capital Partners-sponsored vehicles.