Introducing Blink Moments — An Engaging New Viewing Experience That Stitches Together Multiple Blink Camera Clips Into One Seamless Video

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blink, an Amazon company, today announced Blink Moments, a new video viewing experience that automatically combines clips captured across Blink cameras into a streamlined video. Moments is currently rolling out, and will be fully available to global Blink Subscription Plus Plan customers in the coming weeks.

“The Blink app is core to the customer experience, and we’ve invested in making it easier and more intuitive, from modernizing our home screen to now reinventing our clip list. Moments is a whole new way for our customers to engage with their footage,” said Jonathan Cohn, head of product at Blink. “Whether it’s their family playing outside, packages being delivered, or pets exploring the yard, Blink Moments combines the moments that matter into one video.”

See the Full Story with Blink Moments

Today, Blink customers have an average of three cameras per household and generate hundreds of motion events. With a large volume of footage, manually scrolling through individual clips can be time-consuming. Moments solves this by combining various clips into one condensed story. In doing so, it delivers added value by providing customers with an easier way to interact with their footage.

Seamless Integration with All Blink Cameras

As customers add more cameras to their homes, Blink Moments will seamlessly integrate with each new device. Best of all, Moments works with all current and prior generations of Blink’s battery-powered and plug-in devices, giving customers ultimate flexibility for whole-property coverage so they never miss an important event.

Create Engaging Stories to Enjoy, Save, and Share

While Blink’s cameras keep homes secure, they also capture heartwarming, funny, and unexpected footage. With a unique window into what happens in and around customers’ homes, Blink footage reveals events they would have never seen otherwise. By turning users’ favorite individual clips into shareable, comprehensive Moments, customers can watch the full story unfold from multiple perspectives. Users can easily download the video to their smartphone and share from the Blink app anywhere—from social media to the family group chat.

Blink Plus Plan Subscription Benefits

Blink Moments brings even more value to the Blink Plus Plan Subscription, which already offers additional features such as person detection, live view recording, up to 60 days of video cloud storage, and motion detection video recording. Customers can also stream up to 90 minutes of continuous live view per session—all through the Blink app. Blink Plus Plan Subscriptions are available for $10 a month or $100 a year and support an unlimited number of devices per account.

About Blink

Blink delivers innovative and easy-to-use smart home security devices helping customers stay connected to what matters most. Powered by its custom-built chip technology, Blink provides a variety of feature-rich camera solutions designed for every home, including its popular wire-free cameras delivering up to two years of battery life. Install Blink cameras inside or outside for full home coverage where and when you need it, and check in on loved ones and pets anywhere, anytime, using the free Blink Home Monitor app. Learn more about Blink smart security at amazon.com/blink.