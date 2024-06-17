Authentic Announces Partnership With Cart.com to Streamline and Improve Operations Across Ecommerce Properties

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable merchants to sell and fulfill wherever their customers are, today announced a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform. Through the partnership, Cart.com will provide scalable, omnichannel customer support and merchant of record services across portions of its portfolio of ecommerce brands.

“We’re honored to partner with Authentic, one of the largest and most iconic market leaders in retail,” said Omair Tariq, Founder and CEO of Cart.com. "The partnership is a significant opportunity to use our technology and operational expertise to support Authentic’s momentum and deliver growth and value.”

Cart.com’s customer engagement solution creates seamless experiences across every channel, including inbound and outbound telesales as well as omnichannel support across text, email, phone, live chat, social media and more. The company works with brands to customize tools and workflows to optimize the customer experience, delight and retain their customers and increase upsell and cross-sell potential in every engagement.

Cart.com’s merchant of record services manages the complexity of online payments for the lifecycle of orders. The company supports payment and sales tax collection, consumer and data regulation compliance, chargeback management and fraud prevention, simplifying payments infrastructure and reconciliation for brands. Cart.com currently supports over $8 billion in gross merchandise value and operates 14 omnichannel facilities nationwide totaling over 8.5 million square feet of space.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Cart.com,” said Adam Kronengold, Chief Digital Officer at Authentic. “Cart.com’s platform and ability to scale quickly to meet the evolving needs of brands competing in a complex ecommerce environment make them an ideal partner as we continue to find ways to grow and innovate.”

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, brand strategy, creativity and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Generating more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales, Authentic’s brands have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,000-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 400,000 points of sale.

Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Shaquille O’Neal®, David Beckham®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Sperry®, Rockport®, Eddie Bauer®, Boardriders®, Quiksilver®, Billabong®, Roxy®, DC Shoes®, RVCA®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Prince®, Izod®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit authentic.com.

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and WeChat.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies as well as public sector agencies to sell and fulfill wherever their customers are. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and most complex organizations to unify commerce operations across channels and drive more efficient growth.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.