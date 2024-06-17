NSTA Announces Publishing Partnership with Routledge

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) officially announced today its publishing agreement with leading education publisher Routledge, an imprint of Taylor & Francis.

As of January, Routledge is publishing, distributing, and providing access to NSTA’s suite of grade-range-specific journals (Science & Children, Science Scope, The Science Teacher, Journal of College Science Teaching, and Connected Science Learning.) on the Taylor & Francis Online platform. NSTA maintains full editorial control of the publications.

This partnership is a positive step for both parties, creating more exposure for NSTA’s five award-winning journals and adding important titles to Routledge’s global education portfolio.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Routledge to publish our esteemed journals,” said NSTA CEO Erika Shugart, Ph.D. “This collaboration ensures increased visibility and a broader readership, leveraging Routledge’s extensive network to amplify the impact of our publications.”

Paul Dukes, Global Portfolio Director at Taylor & Francis, said: “NSTA’s award-winning journals are very highly regarded in the field and fit perfectly alongside Routledge’s leading range of education titles. We are looking forward to working with our partners at NSTA to maximize the reach of these valuable resources for science teachers across stages and settings.”

NSTA’s peer-reviewed journals offer a unique blend of scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Science and Children (K–5), Science Scope (6–8), The Science Teacher (9–12), and the Journal of College Science Teaching, provide innovative, classroom-tested activities and instructional techniques based on the current research outlined in A Framework for K–12 Science Education. Connected Science Learning bridges in-school and out-of-school STEM learning and showcases highly effective programs, practices, collaborations, and research taking place between these two learning communities.

For more information about NSTA’s journals, visit https://www.nsta.org/journals.

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 35,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit www.nsta.org, or following NSTA on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Taylor & Francis

Taylor & Francis supports diverse communities of experts, researchers and knowledge makers around the world to accelerate and maximize the impact of their work. We are a leader in our field, publish across all disciplines and have one of the largest Humanities and Social Sciences portfolios. Our expertise, built on an academic publishing heritage of over 200 years, advances trusted knowledge that fosters human progress.

Our 2,500+ people, based in a global network of offices in more than 15 countries, use their skills and the latest technology to curate, validate and share impactful advanced, emergent and applied knowledge. Under the Taylor & Francis, Routledge and F1000 imprints, we publish 2,700 journals, 8,000 new books each year and partner with more than 700 scholarly societies.