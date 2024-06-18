Intrepid Investment Management and Meritz Securities Launch Energy Credit Partnership

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intrepid Investment Management, LLC (“Intrepid Investment Management”), the investing arm of energy-focused merchant bank Intrepid Financial Partners, and Meritz Securities Co., Ltd. (“Meritz”), one of the largest securities companies in Korea, today announced a partnership to pursue credit investments in the North American energy sector (the “Partnership”).

The Partnership will seek to make strategic senior and junior credit investments in North American energy companies. Investments will be focused on supporting mergers & acquisitions, upstream production and development, infrastructure development, refinancings and other event-driven opportunities within the energy sector.

The Partnership will be led by Intrepid Investment Management, which has significant experience investing across the North American energy value chain. Intrepid Investment Management will leverage the expertise, network and resources of its affiliated investment banking business, which is one of the leading independent advisors to the energy industry.

“This is a very opportune time to provide direct lending solutions to support the energy industry,” said Mike France, Head of Intrepid Investment Management. “In an environment where capital continues to be scarce, despite strong energy fundamentals and healthy commodity prices, we are seeing attractive opportunities to support the energy industry while also earning attractive risk-adjusted returns. We are particularly pleased to partner with Meritz, who has significant experience investing in North American energy.”

Please direct all Partnership business development inquiries to investing@intrepidfp.com.

About Meritz

Meritz Securities Co., Ltd. is one of the largest securities companies in Korea with total assets of US$49 billion as of December 31, 2023. It has extensive experience in energy investments in North America, with previous investments in upstream exploration and production, oil field services, and midstream gathering & processing industries.

About Intrepid Financial Partners, L.L.C.

Intrepid Financial Partners is the leading energy-focused merchant bank that provides investment banking and investing management services. Intrepid Financial Partners' leading boutique investment banking business provides independent and best-in-class merger & acquisition, restructuring and capital markets services to the traditional energy and energy transition sectors, and has advised on ~$200 billion of transactions since its founding in 2015. Intrepid’s investment management business makes principal debt and equity investments through its managed funds. Current strategies include private equity, infrastructure and venture capital across traditional energy and energy transition.

Intrepid has offices in Houston and New York. For more information on Intrepid, please visit www.intrepidfp.com.