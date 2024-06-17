Great Day Improvements Bolsters National Direct-to-Consumer Presence With Acquisition of Englert Leafguard

MACEDONIA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Day Improvements, LLC, a leading national direct-to-consumer home remodeling company, announces the acquisition of the brands Leafguard® and Englert®. With over 80 years of combined experience, Leafguard and Englert are well recognized for their high-quality gutter systems and metal roofing, complementing Great Day Improvement’s portfolio of home remodeling brands and products. This strategic move will allow Great Day Improvements to continue to expand its national footprint and grow its comprehensive services, further solidifying its reputation as the go-to destination for home remodeling needs.

Through the acquisition, Great Day Improvements will extend its reach to more than 280 locations in 120 markets, giving homeowners access to even more top-quality products and services all in one place, including windows, doors, siding, bathrooms, enclosed patios and now metal roofing and gutter systems. Leveraging Leafguard's product expertise and Englert's manufacturing excellence capabilities on the East Coast, Great Day Improvements will be ideally positioned to continue to diversify its product offering on a national scale. Furthermore, Englert’s unmatched customer service aligns with Great Day Improvements’ own priorities, adding to the company’s already strong consumer-centric approach.

"We actively seek out companies that share our focus on excellence and innovation. This mindset ensures that every acquisition, including Leafguard and Englert, enhances our ability to serve our customers better,” said Michael Hoy, CEO of Great Day Improvements. “This partnership is an important milestone in our journey to create a best-in-class, direct-to-consumer home remodeling experience on a national level.”

In addition to its expanded geographic footprint, the acquisition creates significant employee growth, increasing the total workforce to 4,500 employees across all of Great Day Improvements’ family of brands. With Great Day Improvements currently ranked in the Top 5 of Qualified Remodeler’s 2023 annual Top 500 home improvement brands, the acquisition of Leafguard and Englert is expected to propel the company to one of the largest home improvement companies in America. The company portfolio now boasts 12 well-renowned brands, including Champion Windows and Home Exteriors® and Patio Enclosures. The acquisition of Leafguard and Englert underscores the company’s strategy of nurturing strong, recognizable names within its growing family.

“This acquisition shows we are well positioned for growth and a successful future despite any ups and downs in the home remodeling industry,” said Ed Weinfurtner, Executive Chairman of Great Day Improvements. “As we create a strategically resilient business, we are excited to integrate the Leafguard and Englert brands into our operations, not only enhancing our market reach and product variety but also reinforcing our unique business model that provides a local feel with national strength.”

David Rosser, Vice President of Leafguard, Carlos Dias, Vice President of Englert, and Michael Bauersfeld, CFO of Englert Leafguard will collaborate with Great Day's leadership team to ensure seamless integration. From a Great Day Improvements standpoint, Michael Hoy, CEO, Drew Weinfurtner, President and COO, and Carolyn Resar, CSIO, will oversee the onboarding process, reinforcing stability and growth.

Learn more about Great Day Improvements and its family of brands at greatdayimprovements.com.

About Great Day Improvements, LLC

Headquartered in Macedonia, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, Great Day Improvements is a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer provider of premium home improvement products. Great Day’s family of brands includes Patio Enclosures®, Champion Windows and Home Exteriors®, Universal Windows Direct®, Apex Energy Solutions®, Stanek Windows®, Hartshorn Custom Contracting, Your Home Improvement Company, Home Performance Alliance, K Designers, Leafguard®, Englert® and The Bath Authority. Great Day has an expanding workforce of 4,500 employees across 120 metropolitan markets throughout the United States. The company has been ranked as the fifth-largest home improvement company in the nation according to Qualified Remodeler’s Top 500 list and is among the fastest-growing private companies for a second consecutive year.