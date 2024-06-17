Nalgene Outdoor Celebrates 75 Years with Two Exclusive Designs

From Trailblazing to Trend Setting, the Nalgene Brand Known for Establishing Reusable Containers as Essential to Living More Sustainably Continues its Mission to Eliminate Single-Use Plastics

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Get ready to raise your bottles high as Nalgene Outdoor, the “OG'' of reusable water bottles since ‘49, hits the big 7-5! Marking this milestone, Nalgene Outdoor is dropping not one, but two limited-edition, anniversary designs. One pays homage to Nalgene Outdoor’s iconic “time-tested and adventure-approved” design, while the other reintroduces the brand’s very first logo of a prowling Mountain Lion, a blast from the past reminding you why Nalgene bottles have been your go-to through thick and thin.

The bottles honor decades of trailblazing firsts by Nalgene Outdoor inspired by its mission to eliminate the impact of single-use plastics. Part of the “Hydration Revolution,” Nalgene Outdoor was among the first to promote a “refill, not landfill” lifestyle. Later, with the emergence of new drinking and exercise habits, the brand created mainstream appeal for reusable bottles with the introduction of vivid colors and graphics, popularizing their use and raising awareness for the added benefits reusables bring to the environment. Today, reusable bottles are a staple in every home.

“We’re not just celebrating 75 years; we’re celebrating a legacy of innovation and sustainability,” says Eric Hansen, marketing director, Nalgene Outdoor. “From our beginnings in the lab in the 40s to pioneering vivid colors and graphics in the 90s to manufacturing with recycled materials and championing social and environmental causes, Nalgene Outdoor has been setting trends and making a positive impact since day one.”

Nalgene Outdoor’s anniversary commemorative, limited edition designs featured on its 32-ounce wide-mouth bottle will be available exclusively on Nalgene.com for $19.99. 20% of proceeds from each anniversary bottle purchased will go to support the Nalgene Water Fund. First established in 2019, the Nalgene Water Fund supports domestic communities struggling with access to clean water and has donated more than $400,000 in financial and in-kind donations to programs in Flint, MI, Navajo Nation, and Benton Harbor, MI.

75 Years of Nalgene Outdoor: Pioneering Sustainability, Design, and Social Impact

For 75 years, Nalgene Outdoor has been blazing trails in sustainability and style. From its lab equipment origins in 1949 to becoming a cultural icon, the brand’s journey is one of simple, sustainable promises.

Led “Pack-in, Pack-Out” Movement: Nalgene Outdoor pioneered a leave-no-trace mentality, expanding its benefits from the trails to summer camps and campuses nationwide.

Nalgene Outdoor pioneered a leave-no-trace mentality, expanding its benefits from the trails to summer camps and campuses nationwide. First to Appeal to the Masses by Introducing Vivid Colors & Graphics: In the '90s, we brought color and graphics to reusable bottles just as workout trends took over the mainstream, making a Nalgene bottle a lifestyle must-have, not just your Dad’s camping gear.

In the '90s, we brought color and graphics to reusable bottles just as workout trends took over the mainstream, making a Nalgene bottle a lifestyle must-have, not just your Dad’s camping gear. Harnessed Cutting Edge Customization: With advanced technologies and cutting-edge photo printing capabilities, Nalgene’s Customizer shop on Nalgene.com designs one-of-a-kind bottles.

With advanced technologies and cutting-edge photo printing capabilities, Nalgene’s Customizer shop on Nalgene.com designs one-of-a-kind bottles. Doing Good with Sustainable Hydration Is Part of Who We Are: We've partnered with social and environmental initiatives like "Refill Not Landfill" and "Drink Up" with former First Lady Michelle Obama, replacing single-use plastic with sustainable hydration.

We've partnered with social and environmental initiatives like "Refill Not Landfill" and "Drink Up" with former First Lady Michelle Obama, replacing single-use plastic with sustainable hydration. Transformed Live Music Events by Normalizing Refill Stations: In collaboration with environmental nonprofit REVERB, Nalgene Outdoor has diverted more than 5 million single-use plastic bottles at live music events from landfills, and generated over $4 million for social and environmental causes.

In collaboration with environmental nonprofit REVERB, Nalgene Outdoor has diverted more than 5 million single-use plastic bottles at live music events from landfills, and generated over $4 million for social and environmental causes. First to Convert to Recycled Materials Across Manufacturing: We were the first in the industry to adopt material derived from recycled plastic in the manufacturing of our bottles. As a result, Nalgene Outdoor will repurpose nearly 11 million pounds of recycled plastic by 2028 into reusable water bottles that minimize single-use plastic into the future.

We were the first in the industry to adopt material derived from recycled plastic in the manufacturing of our bottles. As a result, Nalgene Outdoor will repurpose nearly 11 million pounds of recycled plastic by 2028 into reusable water bottles that minimize single-use plastic into the future. We Care About the Water That Goes Into Our Bottles: We established the Nalgene Water Fund, to ensure all domestic communities have access to clean water, with over $400,000 donated to communities in crisis to date.

Today, Nalgene bottles remain proven and trusted companions for everyday adventures. Made in the USA from BPA/BPS-free materials derived from 50% plastic waste, Nalgene bottles are durable, lightweight, 100% leakproof and dishwasher safe. Still at a price point of $20 or less, Nalgene bottles buck the trend that premium gear must cost a premium price.

What’s Your Nalgene Story?

Around the world and back again. 75 years strong and made for life’s everyday adventures, every Nalgene bottle has a story. What’s yours? Tag @Nalgene on Facebook or Instagram or share at https://www.nalgene.com/contact/

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York and part of Thermo Fisher Scientific. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS-free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.