AGWA and Believer Meats to Develop Cultivated Meat Capabilities in Abu Dhabi

(Left to right) Gustavo Burger, CEO of Believer Meats; His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED); Badr Al-Olama, General Director of ADIO (Photo: Business Wire)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AGWA (AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance), Abu Dhabi’s new food and water cluster, and Believer Meats, a global leader in the cultivated meat industry, announced their collaboration to develop capabilities in cultivated meat, including an opportunity for the company to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi, aiming to leverage the Emirate's strategic location and resources to further its growth in the Middle East & North African (“MENA”) region.

Believer Meats will pursue establishing a regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi that can support commercial operations for regional market expansion, product manufacturing, and research and development. Bringing these industry-leading capabilities and job opportunities to the region will play a key role in supporting AGWA’s goal to lead global efforts in tackling food security and water scarcity.

AGWA aims to capitalize on technological advancements to address shifting dietary patterns and support global food security for a reliable and resilient supply chain. The cluster will lead the sector, driving advancements in areas like alternative proteins, functional ingredients, algae farming, and reverse osmosis membranes, while enhancing traditional food and water production and supply.

A leader in the growing cultivated meat industry, Believer Meats is focused on developing the world’s most efficient and scalable cell-cultivation production technology to make safe, healthy, and delicious cultivated meat products. The company is currently constructing the largest cultivated meat production facility in the world in North Carolina, USA, after its series B fundraise in 2021, which was supported by ADM, S2G Ventures and others. The factory will feature a state-of-the-art innovation center and tasting kitchen, and is set to be operational by the end of 2024.

This strategic collaboration with AGWA aligns with Believer Meats' vision for a global platform, offering an opportunity to demonstrate a scalable, replicable model to effectively enter and thrive in additional markets. AGWA and Believer Meats will also explore establishing a Believer Meats Innovation Academy dedicated to sustainable food technologies and developing future talent in collaboration with Abu Dhabi-based universities and research centers. AGWA will also work with Believer Meats to establish a regulatory pathway and halal certification standards for cultivated meat products in Abu Dhabi.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “When Abu Dhabi established AGWA, it sought to attract the greatest innovators in food and water. Our partnership with Believer Meats is a firm example of this objective coming to life. A base of operations in Abu Dhabi would enable Believer Meats to bring the very best innovations and products in cultivated meats to the entire region with speed and safety, radically changing the dependency on imported food to the region.”

Gustavo Burger, CEO of Believer Meats, said: “Partnering with AGWA represents a significant step forward in our mission to create a global powerhouse of cultivated meat solutions bringing products to new strategic markets. This collaboration will not only enable us to expand our operations, but also aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a sustainable and more resilient global food system. By leveraging AGWA’s innovative framework and support, we are confident that we can address food security challenges and bring our safe, healthy, and delicious cultivated meat products to the MENA region and beyond.”

Led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), AGWA is set to become a global hub for novel food and ingredients, as well as technologies that increase access to and enable the efficient utilization of water resources. This innovative cluster is meticulously designed to support local suppliers and exporters alike, serving as a platform to maximize commercial opportunities. The cluster aims to meet increasing global demand, alleviate pressures on agricultural systems, address shifting dietary patterns, capitalize on technological advancements, and support global food security, ensuring a reliable and resilient supply chain.

By 2045, AGWA is expected to contribute AED 90 billion in incremental GDP to Abu Dhabi’s economy, create 60,000+ new jobs, and attract AED 128 billion in investments.

About Believer Meats

Believer Meats is a cultivated meat company pioneering the first scalable cultivated meat production system that can feed the world. Based in Chicago, Believer's mission is to ensure that future generations can enjoy the meat we know and love. Believer is building a better future for people, animals and the planet with meat that is delicious, sustainable, nutritious, and broadly accessible. For more information, visit us at believermeats.com.