VillageDAO, Consensys Partner with Film.io to Bring Fans Closer to the Filmmaking Process

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Decentralized filmmaking ecosystem Film.io is proud to announce that it has been selected as the first external partner to join the Village. Launched in 2022 by Consensys, VillageDAO harnesses the power of web3 communities to provide customer support and service to dApp users and developers.

As VillageDAO’s first official partner, Film.io will have a designated white-label portal on the VillageDAO platform - aptly named The Film.io Village - that leverages the VillageDAO smart contract framework. To kick off the partnership, Film.io, and VillageDAO are rolling out a “Community Expert'' certification program that allows Film.io members to support the existing community and assist in onboarding new users.

“After just the first meeting with Consensys, it became clear that VillageDAO and Film.io share a collective commitment to both support and include our members in the customer care and service experience,” said Bryan Hertz, Co-Creator of Film.io. “Film.io was established with film fans and indie filmmakers at the forefront; we wanted to democratize the filmmaking industry by giving decision-making power to the fans and the filmmakers, not exclusively the studios. That can only be accomplished when the community supports and empowers one another to participate and succeed. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership with VillageDAO, Film.io is arming its community with a comprehensive toolkit to do just that.”

Film.io launched officially earlier this year at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, and has grown from 1,000 monthly active users to over 13,000. Developed as part of the movement to transform the entertainment industry from a walled garden to one committed to transparency and inclusion, Film.io’s community-driven DAO empowers filmmakers to submit their independent film projects to the Film.io platform. Fans and users engage with the filmmakers and vote for the projects they want to be greenlit using Film.io’s governance and utility $FAN Token, ultimately boosting visibility and providing first-of-their-kind validation metrics for prospective investors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Film.io as the first external partner of VillageDAO,” said Consensys Managing Director Dror Avieli. “This partnership aligns perfectly with Consensys' vision of a decentralized future where communities play a central role. By leveraging the VillageDAO platform, Film.io can provide unparalleled support and engagement, empowering fans and filmmakers alike."

The Film.io Village portal will be available to the public on Monday, June 17. Members can submit support tickets and receive prompt assistance from Certified Community Experts on myriad topics, including onboarding, club.film.io Quests, $FAN Token utilities, general creator support, and best practices to get a project greenlit. Community members can apply to be certified as “Experts'' by visiting expert.village.film.io. Applicants are certified through a guided application portal and if accepted are rated by the quality and speed of their support ticket resolution via user voting. Experts are eligible for compensation for their services based on their performance at the end of each month. Disbursement of compensation is handled on-chain by the VillageDAO smart contract.

For more information visit villagedao.com.

About Film.io

Currently web3’s largest decentralized filmmaking ecosystem, Film.io leverages blockchain technology to place Hollywood decision-making into the hands of creators and fans, and provides filmmakers with an end-to-end solution for creating, funding, and distributing their projects.

Film.io liberates film and TV creators by replacing centralized power with collaboration and inclusivity, whereby creators submit their projects as proposals, build audiences, and expand access to funding and licensing. Using Film.io's native and governance $FAN Token, fans can join the Film.io DAO, vote on film and TV projects, and support their favorite creators to help them get noticed by investors, studios, and new audiences.

About VillageDAO

VillageDAO is a community success protocol launched by Consensys that empowers engaged community members to provide support, onboarding, and guidance on behalf of web3 products and services. The platform is designed to address the challenges of scaling customer support in the web3 space, offering a community-driven solution that leverages the collective knowledge of communities. Initially launched in partnership with MetaMask, VillageDAO aims to make this decentralized model of support the norm for web3 projects.

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform, Infura, Linea, Diligence, and our NFT platform, we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, consensys.io.