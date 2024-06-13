InfoTrack and Assembly Neos Launch New Partnership to Deliver Integrated eFiling and Serving to Law Firms

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assembly Software, creators of the premier case management platform, Neos, is proud to unveil a new dynamic collaboration with InfoTrack, a powerhouse in eFiling and service of process solutions. This strategic alliance heralds a new era of integration and unrivaled convenience for law firms across the country.

Renowned for being the first to introduce integrated eFiling to the legal industry, InfoTrack has continued to forge new paths in the world of litigation support while building the broadest geographic and integration footprint of any solution.

Joining forces to reach new heights of innovation, Neos and InfoTrack together will empower legal professionals by streamlining workflows and banishing the drudgery of manual tasks.

“At InfoTrack, we're on a relentless quest to empower law firms with game-changing enhancements that eliminate the painful and the tedious,” said Ed Watts, CEO of InfoTrack. “Our partnership with Assembly Neos epitomizes this commitment, freeing practitioners to reclaim precious time for what truly matters.”

"At Assembly, our mission is to continually innovate and provide our clients with top-tier solutions that simplify their work and enhance their efficiency," said Daniel Farrar, CEO of Assembly Software. "Partnering with InfoTrack allows us to offer an unprecedented level of eFiling convenience, empowering law firms to focus on what they do best—delivering exceptional legal services."

Law firms that use InfoTrack through Neos will benefit from:

Lightning-fast eFiling for documents taken directly from Neos, slashing processing times by 300%

Service of process that connects to law firms’ preferred provider and a broader network

a broader network Effortless document and fee automation (expenses are recorded to the case automatically)

Unparalleled client support, with a dedicated team on standby via chat, phone, and email

This groundbreaking partnership between InfoTrack and Assembly Neos sets a new gold standard for legal tech excellence that will deliver cutting-edge solutions to the hardworking firms they serve.

About Assembly

Assembly Software is a visionary technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the legal industry. It blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation, bringing together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly's reimagined cloud-based solution. With its premier case management solution, Neos, and the game-changing NeosAI, Assembly Software empowers law firms to exceed expectations and maximize their potential through innovative software solutions.

Learn more about Neos at: https://www.assemblysoftware.com/neos

About InfoTrack

InfoTrack integrates with legal practice management software to streamline the litigation workflow and give law firms the power to improve productivity and increase profitability. By automatically syncing client data, case documents, and billing information, InfoTrack helps law firms manage eFiling, process serving, court docket syncing, eSignatures, and more with greater speed and accuracy.

Learn more about InfoTrack at: https://www.infotrack.com/