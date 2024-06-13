Quiznos Opens Latest Restaurant in Ottawa – Part of Multi-Unit Development Agreement with Franchisee

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandwich restaurant chain Quiznos is continuing its transformation and growth across North America with the opening of its newest location at 133 Bank St. Ottawa, ON K1P 5N7. Co-owned by franchisees Akshay Naik and Rahul Bhagtani, the restaurant features the brand’s reimaged store design first introduced in Canada last year. The Bank Street Quiznos will celebrate its Grand Opening on June 20 with Free Small Subs with any purchase from 11 AM – 7 PM EDT.

“We’re delighted to open this restaurant in Ottawa and bring Quiznos to new areas, adding another location to the brand’s growing presence in Canada,” said franchisees Naik and Bhagtani. “Quiznos has an exciting future planned, and we’re honored to play a role in its growth efforts as it continues to spearhead elevated dining experiences in communities across North America.”

This newest restaurant is the second location of Naik’s multi-unit development agreement with Quiznos, continuing the brand’s growth plans in Canada. Naik, who has been a dedicated franchisee for the past decade with a Quiznos location in Loydminster, AB, opened a new location in Wainwright, AB in December 2023. He is joined by first-time Quiznos franchisee Bhagtani, an experienced restaurant professional who will co-own the restaurant located at 133 Bank St. Ottawa, ON K1P 5N.

“We’re pleased to welcome Rahul to the team as he opens this new restaurant alongside Akshay, who has been a devoted Quiznos franchisee and a wonderful person to work with for the past ten years,” said Greg Boudreaux, VP of Operations and Brand Leader at Quiznos. “The duo’s excitement for the brand’s future is matched by our own, and we can’t wait to see what the two of them will accomplish.”

The newest location in Ottawa underscores the ongoing brand transformation occurring throughout North America as Quiznos continues to roll out new experiences at additional locations to satisfy consumer demand in the U.S. and Canada. For those interested in owning an iconic sub franchise, visit www.ownaquiznos.com.

About Quiznos

Founded in 1981, Denver-based Quiznos is a chain restaurant designed for today's busy consumers who are looking for a high-quality, tasty, freshly prepared alternative to traditional fast-food restaurants. With locations across the United States, Canada and 32 countries, Quiznos is one of the world's premier quick-service restaurant chains and pioneer of the toasted sandwich. Quiznos restaurants offer creative, chef-inspired sandwiches, subs and salads using premium ingredients. Rewarding fans through Quiznos loyalty app, Toasty Points, guests can earn and redeem points for free Quiznos menu items at participating locations. For more information, please visit quiznos.com/toastypoints or www.quiznos.ca, connect with Quiznos on Facebook or follow on Twitter or Instagram.