TELO Announces Partnership with Leading Manufacturer Aria Group to Build Their First Fully-Functional Vehicles

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELO Trucks, the world’s most efficient EV mini-truck announced today that their first two fully functional prototypes will be hand-built by leading California-based manufacturer Aria Group - a major player in the early stage development of concept vehicles and rapid prototyping for the most notable automotive, aerospace, maritime, and entertainment companies globally.

This announcement coincides with the company’s one-year anniversary and comes off the heels of a $5.4M strategic funding round led by Neo, with additional investment from Spero Ventures and more. Marc Tarpenning, co-founder of Tesla, has also joined TELO’s Board, bringing decades of experience as an EV originator.

“As an internationally recognized full service product development and prototyping company, we knew immediately that Aria Group would bring to TELO's build process the utmost care and attention to detail,” commented TELO Trucks Co-Founder and CTO, Forrest North. “Their work in the space is unparalleled.”

TELO is representative of a new era of EV start-ups and has very intentionally leveraged their funding to not only build the most size-efficient electric truck, but also offer solutions for urban environments. As the design process nears its final stages, Aria Group's team is gearing up to make the TELO Truck a reality, combining the latest advances in rapid manufacturing technology with innovative design and creative engineering.

Aria Group's President and Founder, Clive Hawkins, added, “Our out-of-the-box approach is perfectly suited for TELO's ultra-advanced automotive design and EV electrification engineering approach. We're proud to be part of advancing clean-tech, paving the way for the future of transportation.”

Since launch, TELO has received over 3,000 pre-orders nationwide. A mini-truck with purpose, the vehicle combines the compact size of a MINI Cooper with the utility of a Toyota Tacoma. Using advanced driving and safety technologies and a fast-charge, long-range 350-mile battery, TELO offers drivers a totally redesigned pickup.

To learn more and to pre-order a TELO Truck for only $152, the truck’s length in inches, please visit www.telotrucks.com.

ABOUT TELO TRUCKS

TELO makes intelligently designed, compact electric vehicle trucks for city living and weekend adventuring. Its signature TELO Truck, launched in 2023, features the standard bed capacity and crew cabin in a dramatically shortened 152-inch vehicle. With over 3,000 pre-orders secured since launch, TELO is representative of a different era of EV companies and is the most cost-effective company on the market. Co-founded by Jason Marks, Forrest North, and Yves Béhar with design input from fuseproject. To learn more, visit www.telotrucks.com.

ABOUT ARIA GROUP

Aria Group Inc. is a premier leader in design, engineering, prototype development, and advanced manufacturing solutions for automotive, aerospace, entertainment, and maritime space. The group has over 25 years of experience combining the latest advances in rapid manufacturing technologies with innovative design and creative engineering. Aria Group is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has a research and development center in Traverse City, Michigan. Aria Group’s experience working with most major automotive manufacturers, electric vehicle (EV), and advanced air mobility (AAM) startups on world-leading projects from an early stage up to serial manufacturing. For instance, Czinger Vehicles, Honda, Hyundai/Supernal, Einride, Everrati, Kia, Meyers Manx, Radford Motors, Singer Vehicle Design, Virgin Hyperloop, and many more. To learn more, visit www.ariagroup.com.