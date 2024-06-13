Weaver Consultants Group Combines with Avocet Environmental, Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We are pleased to announce that effective May 31, 2024, Weaver Consultants Group completed a Combination with Avocet Environmental, Inc. (Avocet). Avocet, based in Irvine, California, is a respected environmental consulting company specializing in best-practice business solutions to address environmental liabilities for industrial, institutional, and commercial clients. They are well-established in the California market, having served a diverse client base continuously for over 20 years on sites ranging from strip mall dry cleaners to 350-acre aerospace facilities. Avocet will become part of the Environmental Practice Group within Weaver Consultants Group, becoming the Company’s 22nd office location.

Weaver Consultants Group is proud to have fostered a strong partnership with Avocet, a relationship that was initiated by a shared client. Our collaboration with Avocet personnel on various projects has been a testament to the alignment of our cultures, core values, and commitment to delivering exceptional client service. Avocet clients can expect continuity of management and field staff, with the same personalized and responsive service, but now backed by Weaver’s considerable resources.

This strategic move is set to bring long-term benefits to our clients in the environmental and industrial sectors on the West Coast. We are looking forward to integrating the Avocet team into our operations and introducing their unique capabilities to our clients. This partnership has not only enhanced our capabilities but also opened new avenues for growth and innovation. If you have any immediate project support needs or questions regarding this Combination, please do not hesitate to reach out to Phil Miller, P.E., at (949) 296-0977 Ext. 102 or David Kedrowski, CIH, at (630) 717-4848.