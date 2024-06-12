Westlake Financial and Stride Bank to Offer Westlake Black Visa Credit Card with Rewards to Customers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Financial has partnered with Stride Bank to launch the new Westlake Black Visa Credit Card. The card offers credit limits up to $10,000 and cash back rewards on everyday purchases with a competitive purchase APR.

“We want to provide customers with a card that offers spending flexibility and that gives them an additional way to build credit outside of the auto loan that they have with us. This product aligns with our long-term diversification strategy beyond auto,” said Ian Anderson, Group President of Westlake Technology Holdings. “We partnered with Stride Bank because they have an established track record of providing innovative and sound credit products.”

The Westlake Black Visa Credit Card provides Westlake’s auto loan customers with rewards on all purchases with extra rewards on their automotive-category related purchases. Westlake Black Visa Credit Card will offer 0.5% cash back on all non-auto category purchases. On automotive-category purchases, cardholders can earn even more rewards with a generous 2% cash back on gas, EV charging, oil changes, car maintenance, roadside assistance, towing, car parts, car washes, car insurance, and even new tire purchases.

Customers can accept their firm offer of credit and manage their Westlake auto loan and credit card accounts all in one place, in the Westlake MyAccount app and at myaccount.westlakefinancial.com.

"Stride Bank is thrilled to partner with Westlake Financial in introducing the Westlake Black Visa Credit Card. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and to providing our customers with financial products that are tailored to meet their real needs.” said Adam Baker, President, Banking Group at Stride Bank, N.A.

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $24 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial (“Westlake”) originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and power sports dealers. Westlake also offers credit facilities and commercial real estate loans through Westlake Capital Finance (WCF); portfolio servicing through Westlake Portfolio Management (WPM); floor plan lines of credit are provided through its Westlake Flooring Services division, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com; shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Funding Inc., a Nevada based auto lender; indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Westlake’s subsidiary, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA); dealer leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans are offered through Westlake Direct; consumer installment loans are offered through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary LoanCenter, www.loancenter.com.

About Stride Bank, N.A.

Founded in 1913, Stride Bank, N.A. has built a steadfast legacy of trust and stability, with over a century dedicated to community banking excellence. Our branch network includes physical locations in Oklahoma and Salt Lake City, where we offer a comprehensive range of financial products and services including consumer and commercial banking, treasury management, mortgage lending, and wealth management. We have a proud history of innovation and are recognized as an industry leader for pioneering sophisticated payment and lending solutions for prominent national brands. We are committed to staying true to our roots while also adapting to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Discover more at www.stridebank.com.