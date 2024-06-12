Everfox to Purchase Garrison Technology Ltd and Expand its Mission to Reflect a New Era of Defense-Grade Cybersecurity

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Everfox (formerly Forcepoint Federal) announced a definitive agreement to purchase Garrison Technology Ltd. The transaction is subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions and is expected to close this summer. The addition of Garrison’s hardware-enforced security (hardsec) and software capabilities into the Everfox software suite of cross domain, threat protection and insider risk solutions will provide enterprise customers in government and regulated industries a broader set of innovative cybersecurity solutions to protect their digital infrastructure.

Sean Berg, CEO of Everfox, states “We entered 2024 with great momentum, with the separation from Forcepoint and standing up Everfox. We are continuing our focus on growth and innovation and are excited to add Garrison’s hardsec and software solutions to our portfolio. Everfox has been working with Garrison as a partner for several years and have found their technology to be a complementary extension to our software cross domain solutions for connecting high-threat networks for both on-premise and cloud.”

Garrison has a strong reputation and is trusted by global national governments, critical infrastructure and enterprise commercial customers. “We created Garrison to develop nation-state level security technologies that enable the most sensitive government missions to operate efficiently in a digital world, and to then extend the availability of these solutions out to critical infrastructure and enterprise customers. Everfox and Garrison share a similar mission and we are confident the combination of our complementary hardsec solutions with Everfox’s portfolio will accelerate the delivery of high-assurance security that can really make a difference for our customers,” said David Garfield, Co-founder and CEO of Garrison Technology Ltd.

“The operating environment for the defense and intelligence communities has only become more complex, with cyber threats from sophisticated actors growing in frequency,” said Tim Millikin, Partner at TPG. “Garrison’s distinctive technology paired with Everfox’s expertise and history in government security create a powerful solution to further global resilience.”

Everfox is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with offices also located in Champaign, Illinois; Richardson, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Malvern, United Kingdom.

About Everfox

Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, has been defending the world’s most critical data and networks against the most complex cyber threats imaginable for more than 25 years. As trailblazers in defense-grade, high-assurance cybersecurity, Everfox has led the way in delivering and developing innovative cybersecurity technology. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Everfox’s suite of cross domain, threat protection and insider risk solutions empower governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely - wherever and however their people need it. Learn more: www.everfox.com.

About Garrison Technology Ltd

Garrison is a London-based cybersecurity company founded in 2014 by David Garfield (CEO) and Henry Harrison (Chief Scientist). A global leader in hardsec, Garrison is revolutionizing ways of working for some of the most security-conscious parts of government by delivering innovative, cross-domain solutions that help drive digital transformation and user enablement. Garrison is also dedicated to protecting enterprise organizations from the threat of the web. Its pioneering hardsec Browser Isolation solution, Garrison ULTRA®, offers robust protection against web-based risks, including ransomware attacks, phishing, and other forms of malware. Learn more: www.garrison.com.