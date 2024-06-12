Canadians Can Help Fight Childhood Food Insecurity with Purchase of Their Favourite Subway® Cookie, as part of the Never Miss Lunch™ Program

Buy a Subway® cookie on June 20th and $1 will go toward helping feed kids with Food Banks Canada. Subway® will donate $1 per cookie sold on June 20, 2024 to Food Banks Canada. Guaranteed minimum donation of $750,000 CAD for 2024. Trademark Food Banks Canada, Used Under License. (Photo: Business Wire)

Buy a Subway® cookie on June 20th and $1 will go toward helping feed kids with Food Banks Canada. Subway® will donate $1 per cookie sold on June 20, 2024 to Food Banks Canada. Guaranteed minimum donation of $750,000 CAD for 2024. Trademark Food Banks Canada, Used Under License. (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Subway® Canada is proud to announce the return of the Never Miss Lunch™ program for the sixth consecutive year, helping fight childhood food insecurity nationwide. On June 20th, Canadians who purchase any cookie from Subway restaurants will help feed kids in local communities nationwide. The initiative reinforces Subway’s commitment to supporting Food Banks Canada and ensuring that children across the country have access to nutritious food.

This year, it’s more important than ever to support our Canadian youth as one in four children across the country live in households that experience food insecurity due to financial challenges, according to the latest data release from the Statistics Canada Canadian Income Survey. This means almost 1.8 million children in Canada under the age of 18 are affected by food insecurity, up from 1.4 million in 2021.

It’s no secret Canadians love Subway cookies–purchasing over 77 million cookies in 2023 alone–and now there's an even better reason to sink your teeth in. This year, Subway® Canada is making participating in the Never Miss Lunch™ initiative sweeter with the launch of a limited-edition cookie. Subway® Canada has taken its fan-favourite chewy and buttery cookie and added playful yellow and green sprinkles. For every cookie purchase on June 20th, you help Food Banks Canada reach its goal of distributing 200,000 food packs to kids across 215 local communities.

“Last year’s food bank visits reached an unprecedented level, far surpassing the record-breaking number we saw in March 2023,” says Kristin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer of Food Banks Canada. “Subway® Canada’s Never Miss Lunch™ initiative plays a critical role in addressing child food insecurity across the country. We deeply appreciate their support in our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry.”

Kids should have kid problems, not hunger problems, and the Never Miss Lunch™ program helps to ensure they have access to the nourishment they need to thrive, supporting their learning, development, and the joy of simply being kids.

“We are thrilled that this year it’s easier than ever for Canadians across the country to join us in the fight against childhood food insecurity, and it wouldn’t be possible without our franchisees' unwavering support for the Never Miss Lunch™ program in our communities,” said Courtney Hindroff, Managing Director of Subway Canada. “Over the years, Subway® has proudly made a difference in over 200 Canadian communities supporting the delivery of 740,000 fresh food packs to those in need.”

To learn more about Never Miss Lunch™ and the communities that benefit from the program, visit Subway.com/NeverMissLunch.

Join Subway® Canada's online community at www.facebook.com/SubwayCanada or follow @SubwayCanada and #NeverMissLunch.

*Guaranteed minimum donation of $750,000 CAD for 2024.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests across more than 100 countries in nearly 37,000 restaurants daily. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network of thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2024 Subway IP LLC

About Never Miss Lunch

The Never Miss Lunch® program is Subway® Canada’s commitment to children in communities like yours. In partnership with Food Banks Canada’s After the Bell program, the initiative aims to provide nutritious food to kids in need during the summer break, when many community-based lunch programs end. As the exclusive Fresh Food Sponsor, Subway Canada provides fresh fruits and vegetables for food packs, which helps to ensure the packs are balanced and nutritious. Now in its 6th year, Subway®️ Canada has helped Food Banks Canada deliver 555,000 food packs to more than 200 communities across Canada.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the nation’s leading force in the fight against hunger, advocating tirelessly for meaningful actions to counter food insecurity. With nearly 2 million visits to food banks monthly, on average, their mission is clear: to relieve hunger today and prevent it tomorrow. Collaborating with over 5,100 food banks and organizations nationwide, they invest in research, champion vital work, and work towards a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.