SPECTRA Announces New Certification and Cyber Resilience Warranties; Selects Ingram Micro to Expand Channel Reach

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPECTRA is pleased to announce that its new Certification and Cyber Resilience Warranties are readily available to Ingram Micro channel partners in the U.S. and will be offered at a special rate to members of Ingram Micro’s SMB Alliance and TRUST X Alliance communities from now through the end of the summer.

To celebrate its new relationship with Ingram Micro, SPECTRA’s business development team will attend this year’s Ingram Micro SMB Unplugged event, which will be held June 17-19 in Buffalo, NY.

The strategic go-to-market announcement demonstrates SPECTRA’s commitment to helping channel partners and their customers achieve and maintain cyber resilience in the digital economy. It also shows the collective influence and go-to-market power of Ingram Micro and its two award-winning partner communities: SMB Alliance and TRUST X Alliance.

“Ingram Micro’s partner communities are a preferred first route to market for established and emerging innovative technology brands, including SPECTRA, who want to establish growing business relationships with the industry’s top-performing and forward-thinking channel partners,” said Paul Hager, vice president of Professional Services and Partner Communities at Ingram Micro. “The need for cyber resilience is real, and the answer to achieving it lies with today’s channel partners, particularly MSPs focused on cyber security. Together with SPECTRA, we’re helping our community members better protect themselves and their customers by using cyber warranties, programs, and services designed for them by MSPs and cyber security and insurance professionals.”

The new relationship between SPECTRA and Ingram Micro is set to expand in 2025 to include Ingram Micro channel partners worldwide. Members of Ingram Micro’s SMB and TRUST X Alliance communities have a first-to-market opportunity with SPECTRA to become certified and offer Cyber Resilience Warranties covering up to one million dollars per customer. Among the events backed by SPECTRA’s 100% cash refund are:

Ransomware

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

Business Email Compromise (BEC)

"The opportunity to work with global technology distribution leader Ingram Micro and its powerful and innovative partner communities, SMB Alliance and TRUST X Alliance, will further enable us to revolutionize comprehensive cyber risk management," says Edouard von Herberstein, Founder and CEO of SPECTRA. "Our Partners can offer security solutions that have been vetted by security experts and some of the largest and most reputable cyber insurers. Certified MSP services then become the enabler for their customers to access better insurance solutions."

To engage SPECTRA and take advantage of this limited-time offer, Ingram Micro channel partners and community members can reach out to their Ingram Micro sales representatives. Contact MSPTools@IngramMicro.com or visit www.spectra.bm for more details.

About SPECTRA

SPECTRA is the next generation of cyber insurance. SPECTRA partners with industry-leading cybersecurity and (re)insurance providers to design and deliver risk transfer solutions tailored to the Managed Service Providers (MSPs) channel and their customers.

SPECTRA’s products include a Certification of Resilience for MSPs, backed by a 100% cash warranty for end-customers in the event of a qualifying cyber incident.

SPECTRA Certified Partners and their customers can benefit from better insurance products accurately reflecting their true risk posture.

Learn more about us at spectra.bm.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: info@spectra.bm.