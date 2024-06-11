goVirtualOffice and Cleo Establish Business-Technology Partnership to Advance Ecosystem Integration Adoption Among Enterprise Oracle NetSuite Users

ROCKFORD, Ill. & WAUNAKEE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, together with goVirtualOffice, one of the top Oracle NetSuite Partners in the world, announced today they have formed a strategic partnership focused on helping companies enhance productivity, improve efficiency, drive revenue, and grow profits by unifying, simplifying, and automating supply chain business processes.

With more than 18 years’ experience as a well-rounded technology solution provider, goVirtualOffice provides a comprehensive suite of products and services that help companies optimize their IT environment, reduce costs, increase employee productivity, improve customer experience, and strengthen security. Core offerings range from software solutions for ERP and CRM, to custom application development, desktop virtualization, SaaS (Software as a Service) and IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), security solutions, and more. Additionally, goVirtualOffice provides expert consulting and implementation services to help companies plan, deploy, and manage their technology environment.

Cleo’s cloud-based integration platform, CIC, is purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes to help companies capture incremental revenue and reduce operational costs in a digitally transforming economy. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users alike the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

Jamie Zdroik, Chief Operating Officer at goVirtualOffice, said, “We are extremely excited about this partnership with Cleo because we always want to provide our clients with best-of-breed solutions. And when it comes to API, EDI, and non-EDI ecosystem integration strategies, Cleo is the most experienced and most innovative. Also, many of our clients are in common industries – Manufacturing, Wholesale Distribution, eCommerce, for example – and a lot of them need to integrate NetSuite with a wide variety of other platforms. Often, they’ll first try middleware or custom APIs to accomplish this, only to become frustrated. Cleo has shown us time and again why it is the global ecosystem integration leader: CIC is a rock solid and secure platform, and Cleo’s solutions provide a wonderful alternative for these mutual customers.”

Bob Hoch, Cleo’s Director of Channel Sales, said, “We are likewise excited to partner with goVirtualOffice given their in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience with Oracle NetSuite ERP implementations. From Cleo’s perspective, the goal of this partnership is to ensure our mutual clients receive the best technologies and services to move their businesses forward, so they have proven API, EDI, and non-EDI integrations that work for them, in whatever situation they encounter, to deliver the business outcomes they need. We look forward to teaming with goVirtualOffice going forward.”

About goVirtualOffice (GVO)

goVirtualOffice, sells and implements cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software. goVirtualOffice enables companies and organizations of all sizes to make dramatic gains in efficiency and productivity by improving the way they organize and manage their business processes and fit-for-use reporting. The team of former CFOs, CPAs, controllers, and business managers will bring real-world experience and best practices that will ensure long-term success and a high ROI with your technology solution. For more information, visit us at goVirtualOffice.com, the GVO blog and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.