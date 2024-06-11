Obsidian Security Partners with Databricks to Bolster SaaS Data Governance

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obsidian Security, the pioneer of SaaS security, announced today a strategic partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company. This alliance strengthens the security of applications built on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and helps customers enact their data security and compliance strategy.

With data growing faster than ever, and the demand for AI unending, customers increasingly rely on platforms like the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to build new solutions that manage and transform large quantities of data into actionable insights. The growth in data also brings risk and customers need an ability to shrink the risk even as business reliance on data grows.

“Databricks has been the engine powering the data-driven innovation and digital transformation for the modern enterprise,” says Heather Akuiyibo, VP, Go-To-Market at Databricks. “Data security and compliance are an urgent need for many of our customers. Our partnership with Obsidian as a Built on Databricks Partner underscores a joint commitment to offer our customers a secure and unified platform for data, analytics and AI, that empowers fast and powerful insights.”

With data protection laws expanding globally, businesses need to understand their exposure and govern data movement. Obsidian researchers have found that 1-in-2 shadow SaaS applications access core business data. Attackers also increasingly target SaaS applications, with a 4x increase in breaches as of January 2024 compared to last year. These trends highlight the need for a robust SaaS security strategy to protect sensitive business data.

"We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Databricks to make it easier for customers to accelerate their data and AI initiatives while ensuring data security and compliance,” says Iulia Stefoi-Silver, VP Alliances at Obsidian Security. “With the rise in data privacy regulations the need to safeguard data has never been more crucial. Our partnership with Databricks enables customers to better understand and govern their data movement across applications and geographies. With the rising risk faced by SaaS and PaaS platforms, it also makes it easier for organizations to comply with deployment best practices, such as SAT and DASF, recommended by Databricks.”

Obsidian Security was founded with the goal to tackle the unaddressed blind spot in SaaS security. Trusted by leading Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 enterprises, Obsidian shields SaaS applications from identity threats, 3rd- and 4th-party integrations and data movement risks, and automates SaaS security posture management and compliance.

About Obsidian Security

Obsidian Security is the premier security solution designed to drastically reduce the attack surface area of SaaS applications by 80% on average. With contextual user activity data, configuration posture, and a rich understanding of 3rd party integrations in SaaS, the Obsidian platform reduces incident response times by 10x and streamlines compliance with internal policies and industry regulations. Notable Fortune 500 companies trust Obsidian Security to secure SaaS applications, such as Salesforce, GitHub, ServiceNow, Workday, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Southern California, Obsidian Security is a privately held company backed by Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Greylock Partners, IVP, GV, and Wing. For more information, visit www.obsidiansecurity.com.