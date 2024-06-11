Generational Group Advises Health Quest Chiropractic & Physical Therapy in its Partnership with Chiropractic Health Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the partnership of its client Health Quest Chiropractic & Physical Therapy, LLC with Chiropractic Health Partners. The relationship was created on May 31, 2024.

Founded in 1998 and located in Owings Mills, Maryland, Health Quest Chiropractic & Physical Therapy (HQC) is a leading healthcare provider in the Baltimore metropolitan area. The Company is dedicated to offering customized chiropractic, physical therapy, and therapeutic exercise modalities to patients of all ages at their multiple locations.

HQC specializes in treating injuries resulting from auto- or work-related injuries, as well as general health-oriented conditions that involve acute and/or chronic neuromusculoskeletal conditions. The Company’s patient-centric approach, combined with state-of-the-art therapy equipment and a wide range of treatment options, ensures a high-quality healthcare experience from the moment a patient walks through the door.

Chiropractic Health Partners (CHP), located in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a Management Services Organization (MSO) that supports practice growth by providing its partner physicians with the resources, analytics, and expertise needed to add new service lines, build de novo locations, recruit additional providers, improve marketing, and optimize processes. CHP enables its chiropractic physicians and providers to focus on patient care while CHP focuses on managing the business aspects of each practice.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and Mark Shortz, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter, successfully created the partnership. Executive Managing Director - North America, Edward G. Weber established the initial relationship with HQC.

