SmartStop Self Storage REIT Announces National Self Storage Day on June 10, 2024

The idea of stashing your extra belongings in a stranger’s spare room or garage might sound adventurous, but let’s not forget the potential pitfalls lurking behind those charming offers. From uncertain access times to questionable spaces and delayed responses, the gamble of peer-to-peer storage isn’t always worth the risk. Instead, why not treat your treasured possessions to the gold standard of storage solutions? Professional self-storage facilities offer unparalleled security, cleanliness, and convenience, ensuring that your belongings are in safe hands without the hassle of navigating strangers’ schedules or spaces.

The idea of stashing your extra belongings in a stranger’s spare room or garage might sound adventurous, but let’s not forget the potential pitfalls lurking behind those charming offers. From uncertain access times to questionable spaces and delayed responses, the gamble of peer-to-peer storage isn’t always worth the risk. Instead, why not treat your treasured possessions to the gold standard of storage solutions? Professional self-storage facilities offer unparalleled security, cleanliness, and convenience, ensuring that your belongings are in safe hands without the hassle of navigating strangers’ schedules or spaces.

LADERA RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop" or the "Company"), a self-managed and fully integrated self-storage company, is thrilled to announce the celebration of National Self-Storage Day on Monday, June 10. This day recognizes the benefits of professional self storage in helping individuals and businesses manage their space, stay organized, and simplify their lives. SmartStop will celebrate by offering the first month free on all new unit rentals on Monday, June 10, 2024, in the U.S. and Canada.

Each year, millions of people from all walks of life rely on self storage for their homes, their professions, and during major life events like marriages and moving. Whether an overachieving homeowner needs to store seasonal decorations or a pharmaceutical rep needs a spot to store products in their market temporarily, self storage fills a diverse set of needs. We recognize all those people, and on this day, we celebrate professional self-storage’s contributions to communities across North America.

From decluttering homes and offices to offering secure solutions for seasonal and valuable items, National Self-Storage Day allows people to discover the peace of mind that comes with professional self storage, including personal service, state-of-the-art security systems, and climate-controlled units.

"National Self-Storage Day is a significant milestone for the industry and our customers," said H. Michael Schwartz, CEO and President of SmartStop. "We are proud to celebrate the positive impact self storage has on millions of lives and invite everyone to join us in recognizing the importance of staying organized and making the most of their space."

SmartStop Self Storage encourages everyone to visit the official National Self-Storage Day website at www.nationalselfstorageday.com for more information about how professional self storage can enhance daily living with its secure, clean and convenient storage solutions.

About National Self-Storage Day:

National Self-Storage Day, celebrated annually on the second Monday in June, is a day dedicated to recognizing the invaluable role that professional self-storage facilities play in our lives. As we embrace the festivities, it’s crucial to distinguish between the convenience and security offered by reputable self-storage companies and the potential uncertainties associated with storing belongings in peer-to-peer arrangements. From ensuring easy accessibility and providing top-notch security measures to offering climate-controlled units and hassle-free access, professional self-storage facilities stand as the ultimate solution for safeguarding and organizing our treasured possessions.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 500 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs. As of June 10, 2024, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 197 operating properties in 22 states and Canada, comprising approximately 138,100 units and 15.6 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 34 operating self-storage properties in Canada, which total approximately 29,700 units and 3.0 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.