FFL Partners Completes Investment in Apex Infusion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FFL Partners (“FFL”), a private equity firm focused on growth investments in Healthcare and Tech-Enabled Services businesses, today announced that it has completed an investment in Apex Infusion (“the Company”), a fast-growing provider of ambulatory infusion therapy services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Apex Infusion is a well-operated infusion provider focused on delivering a high-quality patient and doctor experience," said Karen Winterhof, Partner at FFL. “We’re pleased to work closely with their talented management team as they seek to meet the critical needs of patients with chronic illnesses, while building a leading diversified specialty infusion platform.”

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Signal Hill, Calif., Apex Infusion is dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable care to patients in the comfort of their own homes or in ambulatory settings, with the goal of achieving the best possible outcomes. Apex coordinates professional interaction with our patient’s physicians, nurses and other health care providers. The Company provides intravenous immunoglobulin, specialty infusion, total parental nutrition, and other therapeutic services. Apex currently operates 11 locations in California.

"We look forward to accelerating our growth in partnership with FFL," said Moussie Hailemariam, Chief Executive Officer of Apex Infusion. “We have already begun mapping out areas to expand geographically through de novo locations, as well as strategic acquisitions to build scale.”

“We remain committed to delivering the same high-quality, reliable care that our patients have come to expect from Apex Infusion, while delivering consistent cost savings to our payors,” added Rick Smith, Executive Chairman of Apex Infusion.

“We believe there’s a significant greenfield de novo and acquisition opportunity, and we expect to deploy more capital to support Apex’s M&A strategy,” said Chris Harris, Managing Partner of FFL Partners. “Moussie Hailemariam and Rick Smith’s significant accomplishments position Apex Infusion well for this next stage of growth.”

About FFL Partners

FFL Partners is a leading middle-market private equity firm that has been investing in high-quality companies since 1997. Based in San Francisco, FFL is a hyperspecialized, thematic investor focused on targeted areas within Healthcare and Tech-Enabled Services, two complementary sectors in which the firm has deep expertise and broad networks. FFL employs a proprietary sourcing and value creation strategy called the Sector Exploration and Expertise Development (“SEED”) process. The firm aims to partner with exceptional management teams and employs a high-engagement approach to accelerate growth at its businesses. FFL currently has over $5 billion of cumulative capital commitments. For additional information, please visit www.fflpartners.com

About Apex Infusion

Apex Infusion, founded in 2006, is dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable care to patients in the comfort of their own homes or other non-hospital settings, with the goal of achieving the best possible outcomes while minimizing readmissions. Apex coordinates professional interaction with our patient’s physicians, nurses and other health care providers until therapy completion. For more information, please visit: https://apex-iv.com/