Cognigy Levels Up as a NICE Prime Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Customer Service Automation Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO & DÜSSELDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global leader in AI-powered customer service automation solutions, Cognigy, today announced that it has recently been elevated to the Prime Partner Tier of NICE, a global leader in cloud contact center and workforce optimization solutions, reflecting the significant value and innovation Cognigy brings to the NICE inContact ecosystem.

As a Prime Partner of NICE, Cognigy will collaborate closely with NICE to market and deliver its advanced, AI-powered customer service automation solutions that improve customer experience and increase operational efficiency.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Seamless Integration: Customers can leverage the seamless integration of Cognigy’s conversational AI with NICE inContact’s CXone platform, enabling more natural and efficient customer interactions across multiple channels.

Enhanced Automation: The partnership brings advanced AI-powered automation capabilities to NICE customers, allowing them to streamline customer service workflows, automate routine tasks, and focus on higher-value interactions.

Improved Customer Experience: By combining NICE inContact's robust contact center solutions with Cognigy's AI-powered conversational automation, customers can expect more personalized, timely, and accurate responses, enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

Scalability and Flexibility: Businesses of all sizes can benefit from the scalable solutions provided by this partnership, ensuring that they can adapt to changing customer demands and business needs.

“Becoming a Prime Partner of NICE is a significant milestone for Cognigy, and further expands our reach within the CCaaS ecosystem to provide enterprises with AI-powered customer service automation solutions. Our combined expertise will enable enterprises to leverage the full potential of AI-driven customer interactions, driving exceptional outcomes and fostering long-term customer loyalty,” said Hardy Myers, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Cognigy.

Cognigy will be a Silver sponsor and exhibitor at the NICE Interactions 2024 conference June 10-12 in Las Vegas. To learn more about Cognigy and its partnership with NICE, visit booth S3.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. Through the perfect combination of Generative and Conversational AI, Cognigy’s AI Agents are shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

