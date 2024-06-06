Emerald Bay Risk Solutions Partners with Arrowhead to Launch Commercial Earthquake Facility

MORRISTOWN, N.J. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerald Bay Risk Solutions (“Emerald Bay” or the “Company”), a collaborative underwriting carrier, today announced a strategic partnership with Arrowhead, one of the largest general insurance agencies in the U.S., to launch a commercial earthquake facility (“Arrowhead EQ DIC”) that provides difference in conditions (“DIC”) insurance policies for medium to large businesses.

Arrowhead EQ DIC will primarily target businesses in California and the Pacific Northwest, with the ability to offer over $250 million in capacity through its long-term relationships with leading carrier partners and an emphasis on disciplined underwriting. Primary reinsurers for the facility include a group of market leading firms, all of whom carry an A- or better rating from AM Best.

“We are excited to partner with Arrowhead for our inaugural program,” said Dave Ingrey, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Emerald Bay “Arrowhead is highly regarded in the industry for its superior underwriting standards and specialized E&S insurance capabilities. Together, we are proud to bring a novel solution focused on risk quality to the market that meets the growing need for capacity. This is the foundation of a meaningful relationship with natural synergies, and we are looking forward to our mutually valuable partnership with Arrowhead.”

“Emerald Bay’s unique, collaborative approach to underwriting and deep experience partnering with leading MGAs and reinsurers will create an important platform for Arrowhead to continue to innovate,” said Lewis Defuria, President, Commercial Earthquake at Arrowhead. “This facility will combine our more than 25 years of experience supporting the wholesale market with Emerald Bay’s strong fundamental underwriting expertise to make it easier for market participants to access capacity for such a niche product.”

Emerald Bay launched in March 2024 with backing from Bain Capital Insurance to deliver tailored insurance solutions, consistent underwriting results, and long-term, mutually valuable partnerships with a select group of high-performing managing general agents (MGAs) and market-leading reinsurance partners. The Company has been built from the ground up as a robust, well-capitalized, new risk management architecture. It has an AM Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent).

About Emerald Bay Risk Solutions

Emerald Bay Risk Solutions, a “Collaborative Underwriting Carrier,” is a specialty insurance firm, co-founded by industry veterans Dave Ingrey and Miles Allkins. With Bain Capital Insurance providing the flexibility to take advantage of market opportunities and a core of established programs, Emerald Bay’s emphasis on alignment of interests for all parties and on collaborative underwriting cultivates trust and mutual accountability. The company is structured to deliver quality admitted and surplus lines insurance solutions, working to bring optimized program offerings to the reinsurance market. For more information, visit www.emeraldbayrisk.com

About Arrowhead

Based in San Diego, Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc. is one of the largest general insurance agencies in the country. Since 1983 we have been providing property and casualty insurance solutions and administrative services for the insurance companies, independent agents and brokers we serve.

To our producers, we offer a variety of insurance products and programs, ranging from homeowners, earthquake and auto to commercial solutions including BOPs and workers' compensation, plus niche-targeted insurance products to serve multiple industries such as the automotive aftermarket, logging/forestry, independent booksellers, manufactured housing dealers & communities, security alarm installers, railroad contractors and more.

To learn more, visit https://www.arrowheadgrp.com/