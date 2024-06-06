Powin and US-Based Bergstrom Announce Strategic Partnership

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin) today announced a strategic partnership with US-based Bergstrom Inc., a leader in thermal management solutions, to deliver high performing energy storage systems globally leveraging Bergstrom’s advanced technology.

Through this collaboration, Bergstrom will supply advanced HVAC systems, exclusively designed to enhance the operational efficiency of Powin’s battery storage systems. These thermal management solutions are pivotal in maintaining the optimal temperature range for energy storage units, ensuring longevity and reliability in various climate conditions.

"Incorporating Bergstrom's cutting-edge HVAC technology into our energy storage system underscores our commitment to delivering high-performance energy storage solutions,” said Kirk Fleischhauer, COO at Powin. “As a global supplier with a strong US presence, this collaboration not only enhances the efficiency of our products but also aligns seamlessly with our strategy to partner with US-based suppliers as we gear up to meet future domestic content requirements."

"Bergstrom developed battery-based mobile HVAC solutions over 20 years ago to drive reduced fuel consumption through its patented No Idle technology,” said Dan Giovannetti, President and CEO of Bergstrom. “The partnership with Powin is a natural extension of Bergstrom’s clean energy efforts. It leverages the strengths of both companies and allows Bergstrom to supply a very reliable and high-performance thermal management system to Powin’s customers.”

By harnessing Bergstrom's advanced HVAC technology, Powin's energy storage systems will achieve remarkable gains in energy efficiency, temperature control, safety, and system reliability. This partnership is poised to capture significant attention from both the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and HVAC industries, serving as a convergence of expertise from two industry-leading entities.

About Powin, LLC (Powin)

At Powin, we are advancing the next frontier of energy and changing the way we power our daily lives by ensuring access to clean, resilient, and affordable power. As a global energy storage platform provider, we offer fully integrated battery solutions, software, and services to optimize grid performance and enable the transition to cleaner energy sources. To learn more, please visit www.powin.com.

About Bergstrom

Bergstrom Inc. was established in 1949 in Rockford, IL and is the leading designer and manufacturer of thermal management systems for commercial vehicles, and Energy Storage Systems (both air-cooled and liquid-cooled systems). Bergstrom has positioned engineering, sourcing, testing, and manufacturing capabilities around the globe offering tremendous economies and service to their customers. Bergstrom has a long history of developing products to protect our environment. Bergstrom’s patented no-idle systems, (NITE®, eCoolPark™ and eClimaCoach™) along with their line of roof mounted parking coolers have reduced fuel consumption and engine wear for commercial vehicles supporting Bergstrom’s goal of improving the environment and making our world a better place for current and future generations.