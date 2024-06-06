TeamDynamix is Recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Platforms

TeamDynamix helps to synchronize the enterprise by offering enterprise service management with integration and automation. Supercharge ITSM with self-service, conversational AI, enterprise integration and automation. Reduce time being spent on manual tasks such as password resets and on-boarding, decrease response times, and streamline enterprise connectivity - make the world of work flow.

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeamDynamix, a leading provider of workflow management solutions, is excited to share that they were named a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: IT Service Management Platforms. Gartner defines IT Service Management (ITSM) platforms as software that offers workflow management that enables organizations to design, automate, plan, manage, report on and deliver integrated IT services and related digital experiences.

“We are grateful and honored to be recognized with a 2024 Customers’ Choice distinction for IT Service Management. We are committed to delivering a world-class customer experience with technology that works,” said Andrew Graf, Chief Product Officer at TeamDynamix. “We will continue to innovate our enterprise suite of products to help our customers stay ahead of the pace of change with easy-to-use solutions that deliver a rapid time to value.”

TeamDynamix received a Customers’ Choice distinction based on feedback and ratings from 112 verified end users of their product as of March 2024. Overall, TeamDynamix reviewers gave them a 4.7 out of 5, with 93% saying they would recommend the product.

Gartner Peer Insights recognizes vendors who meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption score through a Customers’ Choice distinction. Vendors in this quadrant received strong ratings for overall experience, product capabilities, and service & support relative to the market. This is a good indicator for satisfaction with the vendor’s products in this market.

About Garter Peer Insights:

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for IT Service Management Platforms, By Peer Contributors, 30 May 2024 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document.

The Gartner document is available upon request from TeamDynamix.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TeamDynamix

We put the power of a synchronized enterprise in your hands. Because when everything and everyone works together seamlessly, you can aim higher and get there faster. www.teamdynamix.com.