F45 Training and David Beckham Resolve Past Business Dispute

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training Holdings Inc., a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven, has reached an agreement resolving a prior lawsuit brought by DB Ventures Limited, which concerned an ambassadorial agreement for David Beckham. The lawsuit will be dismissed and DB Ventures Limited will remain an investor in F45 Training.

Dan Dienst, Executive Vice Chairman of Authentic Brands Group, on behalf of DB Ventures Limited, said “We are pleased to have settled this issue and to retain our investment in F45, and wish the team all the best for the future.”

“For a long time, F45 has been – and continues to be – a supporter of Beckham, as he has been for our brand, and are pleased to have reached a mutual business decision to resolve the matter,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training. "We remain committed to supporting the growth of our global franchisees as demonstrated by our recent strong year-over-year same store sales growth in April of 9.4 percent (F45), 14.9 percent (FS8 Pilates) and 41.7 percent (VAURA Pilates). We are excited about our future and the continued growth of our world-class fitness brands that generated robust total system-wide sales for April of $48.9 million.”

F45 Training, rated the No. 1 gym chain in the U.S. by Men's Journal in 2023, combines elements of functional workouts and high intensity interval training (HIIT), with members able to complete each of the workouts at their own pace. Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time and are a proven concept to help members achieve the best results.

F45 Training ("F45'' or the "Company") is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45, FS8, and VAURA brands. F45 is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offer members new workout experiences each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of Pilates, tone, and yoga into a 3-in-1 low-impact, high-energy workout. VAURA is a sensory athletic reformer Pilates experience designed to energize every cell of your body. F45 is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high-growth boutique fitness category. For more information, please visit www.F45Training.com.