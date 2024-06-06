Chesapeake Regional and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Reach Agreement

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chesapeake Regional and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have reached a multi-year agreement providing Anthem members with continued access to affordable, high-quality care at all Chesapeake Regional facilities, outpatient care centers, and physician offices in Hampton Roads.

With the new contract, Virginians covered by Anthem employer-based, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and individual health plans will have in-network access to Chesapeake Regional providers and care sites for several years.

“ I’m proud that both organizations worked hard to reach an equitable agreement that will provide Virginians access to quality, affordable healthcare with Chesapeake Regional,” said Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield President Monica Schmude. “ Ensuring care provider network stability for our members and cost-predictability for our employers is paramount to fulfilling our responsibility as a good steward of healthcare dollars.”

“ Chesapeake Regional Healthcare offers a smart and healthy choice to residents in South Hampton Roads,” said Reese Jackson, President and CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. “ Area residents know that Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is actively expanding its services, to include open heart, trauma, and behavioral health. It is important that Anthem members have access to our present and expanded scope of services. The negotiations concluded amicably which bodes well for the future.”

Anthem members may contact the Member Service phone number on their Anthem ID card for assistance with any questions. Chesapeake Regional patients may visit ChesapeakeRegional.com for assistance in finding options for care.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. trades as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, and its service area is all of Virginia except for the City of Fairfax, the Town of Vienna, and the area east of State Route 123. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate HealthKeepers, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Elevance Health. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @AnthemBCBS on X or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.

About Chesapeake Regional Healthcare:

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is a health system laser-focused on innovation, known for making medical history in the region and providing patients with truly personal care. Its hospital, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, is a non-state-owned public hospital created by the General Assembly in response to citizens advocating for needed access to healthcare services. It is the only independent, community-based acute care hospital in Hampton Roads. With the best heart attack survival rates of the major systems in the region, a new open heart care program, state-of-the-art neuro-interventional suite, comprehensive cancer care, and the most preferred Labor & Delivery program in the area, Chesapeake Regional provides its community with high-quality care that patients know and trust. A nationally accredited Chest Pain Center, Magnet Recognized® for nursing excellence, and named one of the Best Hospitals of 2024 by Money.com, it received several 5-star ratings from Healthgrades and a 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing the hospital among the top 10% in the nation for patient safety. With more than 600 physicians and over 75 specialties across 50 locations, Chesapeake Regional’s technologically advanced health care saves lives every day. Learn more at ChesapeakeRegional.com.