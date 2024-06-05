Rockwood Equity Partners Announces Investment in Energy Renewal Partners

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwood Equity Partners is pleased to announce that it has completed an investment in Austin-based Energy Renewal Partners (“ERP”), an energy consulting service provider specializing in energy development and decommissioning projects across the United States. Founded in 2009 and led by industry veteran Trisha Elizondo, ERP offers a comprehensive range of predevelopment and construction consulting services for energy developers and operators. These services include habitat assessments and wetland delineations for wind, solar, and battery projects; constraints and permitting analyses; due diligence; landowner support and community engagement; and prospecting and mapping.

Rockwood’s investment in Energy Renewal Partners is its third environmental platform in its current fund. “We are thrilled to partner with Trisha and ERP and eager to operationalize our Rockwood Growth System to help scale the business," said Joe Merrill, Rockwood Managing Partner. "Rockwood aligns with Trisha's collaborative approach and growth mindset, and we're looking forward to working closely with the ERP team to continue to grow the business via service expansion.”

Rockwood Principal Nils Holum added, “ERP is strategically positioned in the energy market, benefiting from strong long-term tailwinds and playing a crucial role in energy sustainability. The company is at a significant inflection point, with numerous opportunities to scale meaningfully.”

Trisha Elizondo, who will continue as Chief Executive Officer of ERP and remains a significant shareholder, commented, “I’m excited to partner with Rockwood to grow our talent, expand services and enter new markets. They're the perfect partner for this growth stage, and our team looks forward to collaborating."

ERP is another example of Rockwood’s thematic focus on regulated industries in the lower middle market. Working on the investment for Rockwood along with Joe Merrill and Nils Holum were Vice President Hunter Allen and Associate Tyler McCoy. EFCG served as a strategic advisory partner to Rockwood.

About Energy Renewal Partners

Energy Renewal Partners’ experienced team provides a broad spectrum of engineering and consulting services to energy sector clients. The mission of Energy Renewal Partners is to be a partner to our clients focused on delivering successful projects. Our team understands the needs of each of our customers and continuously delivers results and value on every project. For more information, visit www.energyrenewalpartners.com.

About Rockwood Equity Partners

Rockwood Equity Partners is a private investment firm with more than 25 years of experience growing lower middle market businesses together with company leaders and partners to generate superior returns and grow companies with long-term value. With our focus on growing together, we maintain an operational mindset and collaborative approach to maximize success. We typically invest in North American B2B companies with $2-$7 million EBITDA, specializing in regulated sectors with mission critical products and services, including aerospace, defense, environmental and healthcare. For more information, visit www.rockwoodequity.com.