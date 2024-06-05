First Rate Announces Investment and Strategic Partnership with Fispoke

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Rate, a global leader in WealthTech providing AI reporting and compliance services for the wealth management industry, today announced its investment and strategic partnership with Fispoke, an innovative WealthTech company led by experts from wealth management, banking, and technology. First Rate Ventures, the WealthTech corporate venture capital fund, provided guidance and is the lead investor in this initial funding round.

Fispoke, led by entrepreneur and CEO Robert Clare, delivers a transformational platform seamlessly integrating private lending and banking solutions, tailored for the advisory market, into the everyday platforms used by financial advisors and their clients. "Our mission is to revolutionize wealth management by empowering advisors with state-of-the-art tools to deliver comprehensive banking and lending solutions tailored to each client's unique situation," said Robert Clare, CEO of Fispoke. "We are bridging the gap between traditional wealth management and banking services through a comprehensive, unified platform."

"First Rate is excited to partner with Fispoke as we see tremendous potential in their innovative WealthTech platform," said Marshall Smith, Managing Director of First Rate Ventures. "Fispoke is pioneering cutting-edge solutions that align perfectly with First Rate's strategic growth initiatives across North America and key international markets. We are pleased to support Fispoke as a strategic investor and look forward to collaborating on product development and go-to-market opportunities to drive shared success."

"Fispoke’s innovative approach aligns with First Rate’s dedication to empowering advisors to grow their business by creating meaningful and intelligent investment strategies for their clients,” highlighted First Rate President, Craig Wietz. First Rate's professional services team is working alongside Fispoke to accelerate the development of the Fispoke platform. Fispoke CEO Robert Clare emphasized, “Financial advisors and their clients will benefit from the powerful combination of Fispoke’s transformational technology platform with the trusted expertise First Rate has developed as a WealthTech leader for over 30 years serving wealth management firms across the globe.”

About First Rate

First Rate exists to help wealth management companies grow and thrive as stewards of their clients’ investments. Our innovative services and solutions help financial firms create absolute transparency, enhance efficiency, and empower advisors to create more meaningful and intelligent investment strategies for their clients. It’s technology as it should be. First Rate’s flexible solutions adapt to the wealth management industry’s evolving demands and complex challenges. With a proven track record, including more than 30 years of experience, our relentless focus on meeting the diverse needs of our partners is unmatched in the industry.

Through data aggregation, performance calculation, client reporting, and intelligent data analytics backed by a powerful AI engine, our innovative technologies enable wealth managers to grow their businesses by enhancing efficiency and providing strategic value to investors.

About First Rate Ventures

First Rate Ventures is dedicated to investing in strategic markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with a focus on wealth management, artificial intelligence, and regulatory technologies. First Rate Ventures offers start-ups expertise and guidance in working with highly regulated industries, helping accelerate growth among over 500 banks and wealth management firms utilizing First Rate’s solutions globally.

About Fispoke

Fispoke is dedicated to serving financial advisors and their clients with best-in-class bespoke financial solutions. Fispoke’s mission is to revolutionize wealth management with a cutting-edge technology platform meticulously crafted for financial advisors that integrates wealth management and banking services. It’s a leap forward empowering advisors as true fiduciaries for their clients with holistic wealth solutions while transforming the industry with state-of-the-art technology.

