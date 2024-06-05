Smead Capital Management Announces Partnership with Professional Golfer Ingrid Lindblad

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingrid Lindblad, one of the longest ranking #1 amateurs in the world, has begun her pro career and has partnered with Smead Capital Management as its newest investor ambassador. Her professional career begins with an illustrious record, including her recent receipt of the ANNIKA Award.

“Ingrid is one of the premier golfers on the collegiate and amateur levels. We believe she will showcase her elite skills on the professional stage in the years ahead,” said Smead Capital Management CEO, Cole Smead. “While there are people in Sweden and Louisiana that know Ingrid’s talent well, we see her success on a global scale providing an ideal platform to introduce people to the investors of Smead Capital Management. Ingrid’s genuine passion for golf is very reflective of who we are as stock market investors for the individuals, advisors, family offices and institutions we advise around the world.”

Ingrid was born in Halmstad, Sweden and graduated from Louisiana State University, where she holds an impressive list of accomplishments. Most notably, she won a school-record 15 individual titles, posted 40 top 10s, was first-team All-Southeastern Conference four times, and is a two-time SEC Player of the Year.

In 2023, she was the recipient of the Mark H. McCormack Medal, awarded to the top amateur player in the world. She’s played in six major championships, including the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open where she finished T11 in capturing Low Amateur honors. In 2020, she won twice on the Nordic Golf Tour, a Sweden-based professional circuit for aspiring female golfers. In 2021, she won the European Ladies Amateur Championship.

“We are thrilled to have Smead Capital Management partner with Ingrid Lindblad, as she embarks on what we expect to be a very successful professional career. I’ve watched Ingrid over the last year and her game is as elite as it comes. Therefore, it made all the sense in the world to have her partner with an elite global investment management firm like Smead Capital Management,” said Jimmy Johnston, SVP Golf, SPORTFIVE.

About Smead Capital Management

At Smead Capital Management, we are stock market investors. Our investors are individuals, advisors, family offices and institutions globally who invest with the firm through its mutual funds, separate accounts and other investment vehicles. We advise investors that fear stock market failure through a low turnover, differentiated value discipline seeking wonderful companies to build wealth. The firm manages $6.85 billion as of April 30, 2024. For more information visit http://www.smeadcap.com or call (877) 701-2883.