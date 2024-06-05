Alipay+ Partners With Khan Bank to Enable Digital Payment of 12 International E-wallets in Mongolia to Drive Tourism and Merchant Growth

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Users of 12 popular overseas e-wallets from 8 countries and regions can now enjoy a seamless digital mobile payment experience in Mongolia thanks to the partnership between Khan Bank, the leading Mongolian full service bank, and Alipay+, a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalization technology solutions operated by Ant International.

Powered by Alipay+, users of these popular Asian and European e-wallets and payment apps will enjoy a smooth and secure payment experience in Mongolia whenever they encounter the Alipay+ logo at participating merchants ranging from established hotel chains and restaurants to department store and cashmere outlets located throughout the country. Through the one-stop integration feature provided by Alipay+, these merchants are able to accept payments from these mobile payment apps on the same QR code interfaces displayed at physical stores, or by scanning the QR code in user’s app.

In addition, Alipay+ marketing solutions will also enable the local merchants the ability to create promotions, distribute digital coupons and discount offers directly reaching users of those e-wallet super apps in their respective markets – all at the same time to achieve better marketing efficiency and scalability.

Popular e-wallets and bank apps newly brought into Mongolia by Alipay+ include Alipay (Chinese mainland), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), Tinaba (Italy), MyPB by Public Bank Berhad and Touch ‘n Go Digital (Malaysia), GCash (The Philippines), Changi Pay and OCBC Digital (Singapore), Kakao Pay, Naver Pay and Toss Pay (South Korea), and TrueMoney (Thailand).

As a celebration of the new partnership between Alipay+ and Khan Bank, a series of promotion activities will be launched from now on through October, 2024. Users of eight e-wallet super apps namely AlipayHK, MyPB by Public Bank Berhad, GCash, OCBC Digital, Kakao Pay, Naver Pay, Toss Pay, and TrueMoney will enjoy 10% instant discount when making their purchases on Khan Bank’s POS terminals from now through October, 2024. More mobile payment service apps are expected to join in the months to come.

Ms. Erdenedelger Bavlai, First Deputy CEO of Khan Bank, noted, “Khan Bank was the first financial institution to sign an agreement with the Ant group back in 2021, enabling international payment process through Alipay. This time we are delighted to expand our partnership with the group and accept digital payment of users from eight countries and regions powered by Alipay+ on Khan Bank terminals for the first time in Mongolian market. This partnership is significant for not only Khan Bank but also for Mongolia as it contributes to the development of tourism besides securing seamless payment for tourists and travelers coming to Mongolia.”

Mr. Danny Chung, General Manager of Alipay+ Korea, Europe, Middle East and Mongolia, said, “Mongolia is one of the favorites destinations for international travelers. The partnership with Khan Bank marks a significant milestone for Alipay+ as Mongolia becomes a new destination to accept cross-border mobile payments, powered by Alipay+. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to bringing a convenient and secure digital payment experience for international travelers.” He added, “Together with Khan Bank we are connecting local businesses with international visitors, offering better travel experience to tourists and greater business opportunities and visibility for local merchants.”

Since post-COVID, Mongolia has seen an increase of inbound travelers in the past three years. In addition, the Government of Mongolia has announced 2024 and 2025 as years to visit Mongolia with an ambition to receive 1 million tourists from 2023 through 2025.

Introduced by Ant International in 2020, Alipay+ now connects over 88 million merchants in more than 50 countries and regions to over 25 e-wallets and bank apps, allowing consumers to travel and pay hassle-free globally, and merchants to expand cross-border consumer engagement and digital marketing.

In the addition to Mongolia as the latest Alipay+ destination, Alipay+ partner wallets have already been accepted at various major global destinations including the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, The Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Europe and the Middle East.

About Khan Bank

Khan Bank is the largest bank in Mongolia providing comprehensive financial products and services to its 2.9 million customers or 82 percent of the total population through its digital channels and 547 branches nationwide and ranks as number 2 in the country’s Top 100 private entities. Khan Bank supports MSMEs, which are the key drivers of the country's economic growth, by offering business loan products and non-financial services such as customer training and advisory and consulting services through its SME Business Centre. In recent years Khan Bank has been actively implementing projects in line with sustainable development initiatives, aiming to be greener and offering environmentally-responsible products and services. For more information, visit www.khanbank.com.

About Alipay+

Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalization technology solutions that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while travelling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.