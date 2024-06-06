American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) Welcomes Beatdapp as Its “Official Trust & Safety Partner”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and Beatdapp have announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that will position Beatdapp as the “Official Trust & Safety Partner” of the American trade association for 2024 and 2025. The wide-ranging partnership will have Beatdapp support A2IM’s flagship events such as Indie Week and the Libera Awards, and throughout the two year term in a variety of ways, including regular meetings with A2IM’s distributor and DSP members and frequent education about streaming fraud to its wider member base.

The partnership will mark a new chapter for A2IM as it joins Beatdapp in the shared goal of combating bad actors in the streaming space and ensuring the interests of independent rights holders are front and center in this battle.

“We’re pleased to partner with Beatdapp to champion the fight against streaming fraud, and empower independent artists and labels to thrive in a fair and transparent digital music ecosystem,” said Dr. Richard James Burgess, President and CEO of A2IM.

"We're thrilled to join forces with A2IM in this crucial effort to protect the integrity of the streaming ecosystem. Independent artists, labels, and distributors face unique challenges in the music industry, and our mission is to safeguard their rights and revenue. This partnership represents a significant step towards a more transparent and equitable digital music landscape, ensuring that creators are rightfully rewarded for their work," said Andrew Batey and Morgan Hayduk, Co-CEOs of Beatdapp.

Additionally, Beatdapp will present two workshops at A2IM’s Indie Week conference, taking place at the InterContinental Hotel in New York, NY on June 10-13, 2024. The two workshops, “There’s No I in Team: Why Working in Silos is Helping Fraudsters Not Hindering Them” and “The Battle is Coming: How Independent Artists and Labels Can Protect Themselves from Becoming Collateral Damage in the Fight Against Fraud or Worse Clawbacks,” will provide Indie Week attendees a broad overview of the state of play within the world of streaming fraud and manipulation.

ABOUT A2IM:

The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit trade organization that serves as a central voice for a diverse community of over 500 independently owned record labels operating within the United States. A2IM represents their interests in the marketplace, in the media, on Capitol Hill, and as part of the global music community.

ABOUT BEATDAPP:

A trusted partner of streaming services, music labels, collection societies, creator tools services, and distributors, Beatdapp is a venture-backed streaming fraud detection company focused on eliminating streaming fraud and ensuring fair compensation for artists. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C, with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With its leading technology and team of experts, Beatdapp is set to revolutionize the music industry by providing accurate and transparent streaming data for the music industry that is expected to reach 1.2 billion paid consumers and generate $75 billion in revenue by 2030.