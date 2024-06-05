MusiCares® Hosts Inaugural Mindful May Event at GRAMMY Museum® in Partnership With Sweetwater

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MusiCares®, the leading charity supporting the health and well-being of the music community, held its inaugural Mindful May event on May 29, 2024, at the GRAMMY Museum®. In collaboration with Sweetwater, the No. 1 online retailer for music makers, the event promoted wellness for music professionals during Mental Health Awareness Month.

The music industry is renowned for its demanding nature, placing significant pressure on individuals involved in various roles, from artists to managers, producers, and beyond. The relentless schedules, constant travel, high-stakes performances, and competitive environment can all take a toll on mental well-being. As a tangible way to address these challenges, Sweetwater and MusiCares designed the Mindful May event to provide a variety of activities and resources to support attendees’ mental, physical and emotional well-being.

Participants benefited from holistic activations, including complimentary mental health assessments, yoga classes, massages, chiropractic sessions, custom ear plug fittings, a create-your-own tea blend station, and a Pressed Juicery stand. MusiCares also provided information about the array of year-round services offered to music professionals and Resilience on the Road, its flagship initiative to support music professionals on tour.

“Mindful May is a pragmatic way of amplifying change by caring for musicians and those in the music industry — it’s an intrinsic part of our DNA at Sweetwater,” explained Jeff Ostermann, chief people and culture officer at Sweetwater. “Working alongside MusiCares on this effort allows us to directly support musicians in need and collectively impact more lives.”

The event also featured a panel discussion with Dr. Siri and Olu (aka Johnny Venus) on the essentials of mental health in the music industry. Dr. Siri, a renowned expert in wellness and mental health, drew upon years of experience in helping individuals achieve balance and well-being through integrative practices. Olu, also known as Johnny Venus, one half of the GRAMMY®-nominated hip-hop duo EarthGang, and advocate for mental health awareness and wellness within the music industry, also provided guidance from his own experience as a music professional.

"I was blessed to share my journey and the parts of my practice that have helped me continue to create and bring value to the world. Thank you to MusiCares and the Recording Academy® for creating a safe space," said Olu of his experience at the Mindful May event.

Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "Mindful May is about empowering our community with the tools and resources they need to maintain their health and well-being. By focusing on holistic wellness, we help music professionals achieve a healthier, more balanced lifestyle, which in turn enhances their creative output and overall happiness. Sweetwater shares our passion for caring for musicians and music professionals, and the positive feedback we received underscores the vital impact of this event."

The goal of MusiCares’ Mindful May event is to introduce individuals to various ways to begin their mental health journey, empowering them to prioritize self-care and build resilience against industry pressures. We aim to foster a supportive and understanding culture within the music community, promoting healthier lifestyles and improved wellness. MusiCares initiatives and programming provide essential strategies and health resources for coping with the rigors of touring and everyday life. Events like Mindful May are crucial for raising awareness and offering direct access to these valuable services.

A video recap of the event can be found here. Images from the event can be found here — Courtesy of the Recording Academy® / Photos by Becky Sapp for Getty Images © 2024.

ABOUT SWEETWATER

The No. 1 online retailer for music makers, Sweetwater is trusted and beloved by millions of musicians, sound engineers, band and orchestra directors, and podcasters who rely on the company to help advance their musical and creative journeys. From beginners to rock stars, music makers everywhere seek out Sweetwater’s industry-leading expertise, including in-depth product videos to inform their purchases and unrivaled post-care support. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and founded in 1979, Sweetwater Sound, LLC credits its four decades of profitability to its now 3,000 employees and its deep understanding of the profound connection that music makers have with their craft, their gear and the creative process. Sweetwater is amplifying change through music, lifting up communities by creating, empowering, and caring about the music makers of tomorrow and today. For more information, visit: https://www.sweetwater.com.

ABOUT MUSICARES

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org.