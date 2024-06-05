STACKT Secures 10-Year Lease Extension and Expands Nationally with New Venture, STACKTˣ

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, STACKT, the award-winning brand known for its innovative space in Toronto, announced that the City of Toronto has extended a +10-year lease for the flagship, STACKT market, located at 28 Bathurst Street. This lease extension signals the commitment of continued support for Canadian businesses, innovative retail concepts and community-driven public spaces.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the City of Toronto,” says Matt Rubinoff, founder and president of STACKT. “In Toronto, STACKT market began as a unique concept and has evolved into an impactful ecosystem where people and businesses can connect and grow. We have created a community here in Toronto, and this expansion proves our ongoing commitment to fostering opportunities for creativity and growth. We are excited to bring this energy across Canada.”

In addition to the lease extension in Toronto, STACKT reveals further plans for their small business community STACKTˣ - a new venture designed to accelerate small businesses across Canada, by providing them with resources and tools, community-driven partnerships and physical retail opportunities. STACKTˣ will open its first expansion location in Ottawa on June 14, followed by Calgary and Vancouver locations. These prime retail locations and digital resources will support over 11,000 small businesses across Canada in the first year, and continue STACKT’s legacy as the leading incubator for small businesses nationwide.

In Canada, there are over 1,200,000 small businesses across the country, employing over 8 million Canadians and equating to 63% of our workforce. In addition, entrepreneurship continues to rise with approximately 95,000 new Canadian startups per year. Small businesses are the lifeblood of the Canadian economy. According to recent data by Xero, a foundational partner of STACKTˣ, Canadian small business sales look to be leveling off with recent incentives and rebate measures announced in the 2024 federal budget, however, small businesses are still feeling the squeeze with rising interest rates and are experiencing lower sales than previous years. This constant pressure highlights the need for better support systems and resources to improve the success rates​.

As a proven model, STACKT’s flagship location in Toronto has hosted over 3,000 businesses since its inception in 2019. Renowned brands such as Endy, Sonos, Makeway, Inkbox and Monos had their Canadian in-store debut at STACKT market. STACKT continues to build value when intersecting community and commerce, creating over 10,000 jobs, and hosting over 1,800 events since inception; in turn, driving over 5 million visitors to its Toronto flagship location.

“STACKT market brings together business, the arts and community in a way that enhances the vibrancy of our downtown,” says Deputy Mayor Ausma Mailk. “By providing a platform for local businesses and artisans, welcoming neighbours and visitors alike, STACKT market enriches our neighbourhood and serves as a model for sustainable and community-oriented development that is now being expanded across Canada.”

The STACKTˣ Ottawa location is set to open its doors to the public in ByWard Market on June 14, 2024. The Vancouver and Calgary locations are set to open later this year.

STACKTˣ is a platform providing unique grants awarding exclusive opportunities, resources and tools such as a turnkey physical storefront in premium locations in Canada. STACKTˣ will be giving away over 48 grants within their new pop-up locations in Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver each offering a free 1-month lease. The STACKTˣ Storefront Grant is an opportunity for small businesses to test out a physical retail storefront, engage with new and existing customers and learn key insights that can be applied for future growth.

Small businesses are encouraged to sign up and apply for STACKTˣ here.

ABOUT STACKT

STACKT creates award-winning and innovative ecosystems that drive a new way of thinking. From large-scale public spaces to satellite pop-ups, STACKT designs concepts that provide inspiration, opportunity and connection. The community is made up of innovators, entrepreneurs, creators, collaborators, and consumers alike. STACKT's award-winning Toronto flagship, STACKT market, animates 100,000 square feet with art, retail, events and public space. The dynamic space shifts alongside the brands and experiences within it. More than a market, STACKT is a SPACE FOR US. For more information, visit www.stacktmarket.com

ABOUT STACKTˣ

STACKTˣ is an innovative new platform by STACKT, designed to accelerate the growth of small businesses across Canada. Launched as part of STACKT’s mission to foster community-driven retail and business ecosystems, STACKTˣ provides opportunities for entrepreneurs through digital and physical initiatives in major Canadian cities. The platform offers access to learning and mentorship, community-driven partnerships, and physical retail pop-up opportunities. With a commitment to supporting over 11,000 small businesses nationwide within the first year, STACKTˣ is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, driving innovation, and creating authentic connections within the business community. For more information, visit: www.stacktx.com