Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply Selects Pearl as Preferred Dental AI Solutions Provider

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Midwest Dental, one of the leading dental technology and supply distributors in the U.S., today announced Pearl as Midwest Dental’s preferred artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider. Through the new partnership, Midwest Dental will now offer Pearl’s dental AI suite, including Second Opinion® and Practice Intelligence®, to its reach of customers throughout Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas.

Midwest Dental is one of America’s largest and fastest-growing family-owned distributor of dental supplies, equipment, technology and more. By partnering with Pearl, Midwest Dental continues to demonstrate its commitment to offering the highest quality dental products and professional services for its customers.

“Since Midwest Dental’s founding more than 35 years ago, our overarching goal has been to provide our customers with the best products and services the dental industry has to offer,” said Midwest Dental Chief Operating Officer Tim Cluley. “Pearl is the best equipped partner to help us drive that mission forward and increase our customers’ access to the most advanced dental AI solutions on the market.”

Second Opinion® is the first and most powerful AI radiologic detection aid designed to read X-rays and deliver real-time radiologic findings for chairside case presentation and patient communication. Practice Intelligence® goes beyond the dental chair, synthesizing AI clinical findings with patient treatment data automatically synced from practice management systems to deliver actionable insights that drive operational efficiency, clinical excellence, and practice growth.

“We’re excited to have Midwest Dental join us on the journey to ensuring dental practices across the U.S. have access to the most cutting-edge dental AI technology designed to streamline their practice management and provide their patients with accurate, real-time chairside radiologic evaluations,” said Pearl founder and CEO, Ophir Tanz. “Our partnership benefits both patients and providers by introducing the benefits of the highest AI-powered standard of care to thousands of practices across the U.S.”

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy, and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/demo.

About Midwest Dental

At Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply, our goal is to provide customers with the best products and services the dental market has to offer. And we have remained true to that goal since the company was founded in 1988. We are honored to serve you with the same respect, loyalty and care that we have carefully honed during the past 35 years. Midwest Dental is committed to the success of your practice, and we will work hard for you. We look forward to serving you!