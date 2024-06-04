Yummy Pools Announces Partnership with Trivest

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yummy Pools (“Yummy” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has partnered with Trivest Partners (“Trivest”), a Miami-based, founder-focused private equity firm with over 40 years of experience investing in lower middle market companies and fostering growth.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Yummy Pools is one of the leading pool services companies in the Southeast. Committed to quality, reliability, and efficiency, Yummy offers a full range of services, including weekly and bi-weekly pool cleaning, maintenance, and repair for residential and commercial customers. Yummy was founded by Casey Graham and Renee Weber and has grown rapidly through the acquisition of several local pool service and maintenance businesses, combining best-in-class operators with a focus on customer service. Reid Callaway, Principal at Trivest, shared, “ Our team is extremely impressed with what Casey and Renee have accomplished to date, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth both organically and through acquisitions.”

Renee Weber, Co-Founder of Yummy Pools, commented, “ We are excited to announce our partnership with Trivest! Their expertise and commitment to supporting founder-owned businesses gave us confidence that they were the right investors to take Yummy Pools to the next level.”

“ This partnership builds on Trivest’s successful experience in residential services and history of partnering with founder-owned businesses,” Reid Callaway went on to say. “ We believe there is a tremendous opportunity ahead for Yummy. We have already begun to invest in additional people and infrastructure to accelerate the next phase of growth while delivering the highest quality pool services to customers across the United States.”

About Yummy Pools

Founded in 2022, Yummy Pools is a leading provider of residential and commercial pool services based in Atlanta, GA. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Yummy Pools has become a trusted leader in the industry. For more information, please visit www.yummypools.com.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners LP, headquartered in Miami, with a presence in Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Over the last 5 years, Trivest has completed more than 250 investments in partnership with founder-led & family-owned businesses. The firm has roughly $5.6 billion in assets under management, with a growing team of over 90 professionals. For more information, visit www.trivest.com.