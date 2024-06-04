CareView Communications Signs National Memo of Understanding Interconnection Security Agreement (MOU-ISA) with the Department of Veteran Affairs

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc., a leading provider of integrated virtual care solutions for the healthcare industry ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), is excited to announce that it has signed a national MOU-ISA with the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA).

The agreement between CareView and the VA allows CareView to expedite and improve services rendered, including system support and updates. This is in conjunction with its national Business Associate Agreement (BAA).

“CareView greatly values our relationship with each of our VA customers, and the national MOU-ISA positions us to provide the best service possible to the VA in support of the veterans they serve,” explained Sandra McRee, Chief Operating Officer at CareView Communications.

CareView has multiple channels by which it can provide services to VA facilities, including:

General Services Administration (GSA)

Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)

Telecare Companion IDIQ

“We have been doing business with the VA since 2016, serving VISNs and facilities across the country,” said McRee. “Each reaffirms our commitment to providing the best possible service to the VA and improving patient safety to our veterans.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

CareView has been dedicated to supporting hospital care teams for over a decade with its innovative virtual care solutions. The Company has established successful partnerships with over 200 hospitals nationwide, implementing effective inpatient virtual care strategies that greatly enhance patient safety and overcome critical staffing challenges. The CareView platform, fueled by industry-leading predictive technology and supported by its purpose-built hardware, specifically addresses the unique requirements of virtual nursing and virtual sitting use cases. The CareView team works closely with their hospital partners to understand their evolving needs and deliver tailored virtual care strategies that align with their objectives. By providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, CareView contributes to improved patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at care-view.com or follow CareView on LinkedIn.

