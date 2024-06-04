Pax8 selects Devtech as Strategic Integration Partner

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Devtech, a leader in digital innovation services for emerging and Fortune 1000 businesses, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace. This collaboration will empower software vendors to super-charge their channel go-to-market by seamlessly integrating their digital products into the Pax8 Marketplace.

Leveraging Devtech’s extensive expertise in cloud marketplace enablement, this partnership will deliver comprehensive services for marketplace integrations. By working with Devtech for their Pax8 Marketplace integrations, vendors will ensure their R&D teams stay focused on core product innovation without compromising on go-to-market speed.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pax8 and support their mission to build the technology marketplace of the future,” said Milovan Milic, founder and CEO of Devtech. “Our Ecosystem Enablement services, combined with our extensive experience in the domain of cloud marketplaces and channel integrations, will enable Pax8 to accelerate and expand its vendor product portfolio and provide more opportunities to their partners and end-users to drive wider adoption of 3rd party ISV solutions.”

Scott Chasin, CEO at Pax8, added, “We are excited to partner with Devtech on our marketplace integrations. Devtech’s deep expertise and world-class delivery processes make them an excellent choice to help our vendors integrate into our marketplace quickly and efficiently, greatly improving their go-to-market approach and expanding our offerings to partners.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Devtech

Devtech is a global digital innovation services company that helps emerging and Fortune 1000 businesses transform, scale, and disrupt their industries through next-generation digital and cloud technologies. The company combines deep cloud domain knowledge with expertise in software product engineering, user experience, and creative design—to deliver end-to-end solutions that drive desired business outcomes. More information about the company can be found at https://devtechgroup.com.