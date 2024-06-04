TEGNA’s WUSA9 Announces Exclusive Partnership with the NFL’s Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) station WUSA9, the CBS affiliate serving Washington D.C., Virginia, and Maryland, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with the Washington Commanders, solidifying its position as The DMV's official television station of the Washington Commanders.

As part of the new partnership, WUSA9 will launch two exclusive new shows, “Commanders Kick-Off” and “Commanders Weekly.” “Commanders Kick-Off” will be the ultimate pregame experience and hosted by WUSA9’s Chick Hernandez and Wisdom Martin. “Commanders Kick-Off” will serve as the premier destination for all things Commanders every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. beginning with the upcoming 2024 season.

“Commanders Weekly” will highlight how the Commanders are leading by example and making a positive impact in the DMV community. The show will go beyond the game strategy and focus on the organization’s community impact. The show will be hosted by Chick Hernandez on Thursdays from 7 – 7:30 p.m., also beginning with the 2024 season.

“Great relationships are the foundation of great partnerships. For the past year we’ve been working closely with the Commanders by airing team programming, verifying reporting on every aspect of the coaching staff and draft process, and spotlighting their work in the community,” said Richard Dyer, SVP, Media Operations and President and General Manager, WUSA. “We are proud to be the official home of the Commanders and are excited to further build on our partnership in the coming years.”

Additionally, as part of this agreement, for the 2024 NFL preseason, WUSA9 will air the Commanders’ first two preseason games against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with WUSA9 to drive greater engagement with the team and create a broadcast television home for fans looking for more in-depth coverage of all things Commanders," said Jim Rushton, Chief Partnerships Officer for the Commanders. “Our overall goal is to provide access to original and exclusive content for Commanders fans wherever, whenever, and however they want to consume that content on Game Day and throughout the year. We appreciate the work that the entire team at WUSA9 has dedicated to its coverage of the Commanders and look forward to building on this relationship."

WUSA9 will also be home to Commanders produced shows “Command Center,” “The Gameplan,” and “The Player's Club.”

About WUSA

WUSA9 is the TEGNA-owned CBS affiliate serving Washington. WUSA9 broadcasts more than 30 hours of locally produced newscasts each week and provides viewers across the region with 24/7 news, weather and information through its digital platforms and apps. The station has been honored with numerous Emmy awards, as well as Peabody, Edward R. Murrow, NABJ Salute to Excellence, and Gracie Awards. Learn more at WUSA9.com.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.