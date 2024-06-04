Orca Security Named to Notable Capital’s Rising in Cyber 2024

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security, announced today that it has been named to Rising in Cyber 2024, an independent list launched by Notable Capital to recognize the most promising cybersecurity companies in the eyes of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), venture capital investors, and other security leaders.

Notable Capital partnered with over 100 CISOs, VPs of Security from companies such as Amazon, Atlassian, Coupang, and Netflix, and prominent venture capital firms to nominate and vote on approximately 200 companies to select the 30 honorees. Winners were chosen based on their proven ability to solve critical problems for security teams. Having raised more than $6 billion collectively, the companies recognized by Rising in Cyber demonstrate the enthusiasm of the cybersecurity industry for innovation in this sector. In celebration, honorees are being recognized today at the New York Stock Exchange.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Notable Capital and its esteemed community of partners, which validates Orca’s steadfast commitment to leading the cloud security market through continuous innovation,” said Gil Geron, Co-Founder and CEO of Orca Security. “As AI continues to revolutionize the landscape of cloud security, we remain dedicated to staying at the forefront, safeguarding our clients’ digital assets while driving industry transformation.”

Orca’s patented SideScanning™ technology enables companies to understand risk and compliance issues across 100 percent of cloud workloads, AI models, configurations, and identities without deploying agents, dramatically accelerating time to value and providing deep visibility into complex cloud environments. The data is processed in a single location - the Unified Data Model - surfacing the most critical risks so these can be addressed first, and helping companies shift security left by providing complete cloud security from code to runtime and back.

Beginning in 2023, Orca has led the way by being the first cloud security vendor to leverage generative AI in its platform. The company’s built-in AI features lower skill thresholds, simplify investigations, calculate optimal configurations, and drastically speed up remediation times – saving cloud security, DevOps, and development teams time/effort, while significantly improving security outcomes. Most recently, Orca introduced AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) features to strengthen security for organizations that are implementing AI to revolutionize aspects of their business. No other cloud security platform offers this many capabilities in a single platform, built as one from the start, and without the need to integrate any additional solutions.

“We see more innovation among cybersecurity startups than ever before, especially as AI creates both opportunities and new risks. Areas such as identity and access management, cloud security, and application security will see increased adoption by CISOs as security teams adapt to the rising role of AI,” said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. “Congratulations to the honorees of Rising in Cyber 2024.”

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or book a personalized demo.

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber recognizes the most innovative startups in cybersecurity as determined by more than 100 leading CISOs, cybersecurity executives, and prominent venture capital firms. For Rising in Cyber 2024, about 200 companies were nominated, and 30 were recognized as honorees through an independent nomination and voting process. Nomination criteria included private, venture-backed companies with a primary product focus on cybersecurity and the U.S. as a primary market. For more information about the honorees, participating investors, and methodology, visit: www.risingincyber.com.

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is a global venture capital firm based in the U.S. focused on early-to-growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure and business and consumer applications. The firm invests primarily in the U.S., Israel, Europe, and Latin America. Notable Capital portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Block, Brightwheel, Drata, Handshake, HashiCorp, Ibotta, Orca Security, Quince, Slack, Slice, StockX, Stori, Vercel, Zendesk, and more.

Notable Capital is a longtime investor in the global cybersecurity sector. Its investments include Bitsight, Descope, Drata, Gem Security, Nozomi Networks, Orca Security, Torq, Vdoo, Wing Security, and more. More information can be found at www.notablecap.com and @notablecap.