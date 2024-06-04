Dubin Research & Consulting Announces Growth Investment From Trivest

NEW YORK & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dubin Research & Consulting (“DRC”) announced today a strategic growth investment from Trivest Partners (“Trivest”), a Miami-based private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada. The investment was made from the Trivest Growth Investment Fund II (“TGIF”), a dedicated non-control fund launched in 2016 to support founders’ need for a value-added capital partner while enabling founders to maintain strategic, operational and financial control of their business.

Founded in 2002, DRC is a trial consulting and litigation advisory firm assisting global law firms, corporate counsels & government agencies in complex, high-stakes legal matters. DRC’s staff of nearly 60 professionals across litigation strategy, research, and graphic design provide services encompassing jury research & selection, trial strategy, demonstrative aids, witness preparation, focus groups, transcript & media analysis, community attitude surveys and more. Led by Josh Dubin, founder & CEO, and Renato Stabile, Managing Director, DRC has built a reputation on being the trusted advisory that helps clients win.

“ For 22 years we’ve been able to grow through our relationships, but we’ve reached an inflection point where we needed to find the right partner to bring onboard,” said Josh Dubin. “ There was a lot of interest in DRC from the investment community, but TGIF’s non-control partnership and professional services experience stood out from the rest. Trivest promised to deliver precisely on their letter of intent and did just that.”

“ From our first meeting, we understood the Company’s clear differentiators within the litigation strategy market. We’re excited to support Josh, Renato, and the DRC leadership team in this next stage of development for the firm,” said Jamie Elias, Managing Partner at Trivest.

“ We are thrilled for this partnership and ready to collaborate with the DRC team to build upon the exceptional reputation of the firm and pursue both organic and inorganic growth initiatives,” said Andres Policastro, Vice President at Trivest.

About DRC

DRC has distinguished itself as one of the finest trial consulting firms in the nation by establishing a proven track record of assisting attorneys in crafting litigation strategies that translate into victories at trial. Guided by Josh Dubin, Esq., one of the preeminent legal strategy consultants in the nation, DRC works on a wide range of complex civil and criminal cases. For nearly 25 years, the most prestigious law firms and well-known litigators have trusted DRC with their most important cases for one simple reason: DRC provides them with the strategic advantage they need to win. For additional information, please visit www.dubinconsulting.com.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners, headquartered in Miami with a presence in Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Over the last 5 years, Trivest has completed more than 250 investments in partnership with founder-led & family-owned businesses. The firm has roughly $5.6 billion in assets under management, with a growing team of over 90 professionals. For more information, visit www.trivest.com.