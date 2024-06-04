Kin Wealth Embraces Independence—and a Familial Approach—with Commonwealth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces the addition of Kin Wealth of San Antonio, Texas, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly with Frost Bank, CEO and founder Rebecca Boyd, partner Collin Fabac, and their support staff bring with them more than $250 million in total client assets.

After 24 years with the bank, Boyd chose independence with Commonwealth and partnered with Fabac so they could begin creating their firm’s legacy, just as they help clients build their own legacies. The name Kin Wealth signals the importance of taking a family-centered approach when helping clients develop financial values and plans. That approach sits at the center of all their client relationships. They dive deep to understand motivating factors and needs and apply those insights to craft an effective blend of coaching, investing, and planning to achieve client goals. To learn more, visit www.kinwealth.net.

“What drives us is educating clients and tailoring strategies around what is most important to them,” Boyd said. While their clients generally range from high-net-worth to mass affluent, they believe their personal approach especially resonates with women—executives, business owners, and widows. “Listening ‘between the lines’ catalyzes women’s investment in the process and in their financial futures,” she said. And that’s just what Boyd is hoping for—a cadre of clients as committed to the work as she and her team are.

Boyd recognized that commitment in Commonwealth. “There was a boutique feel to the firm, and I saw early on that they would treat us the way we treat our clients,” she said. Galvanized by the firm’s Virtual Transition Support, which eased their move from the bank channel to independence, Kin Wealth also benefited from access to the firm’s Brand Studio offering and in-house marketing consultants to help develop a name, logo, and web presence for their newly independent business. Commonwealth’s expansive menu of research and investment offerings will help ensure that the team matches their clients up with the most appropriate solutions for their financial situation.

Long term, Boyd looks forward to expanding the team while spreading the word about Kin Wealth’s vision, values, and services to clients and prospects. Commonwealth’s professional development programs and expansive network will help Kin Wealth attract and retain talent as the business pursues its vision of high-touch, proactive, and interactive service.

“Kin Wealth’s commitment to educating and engaging clients in the planning process is a wonderful model and very much at the heart of the service commitment Commonwealth strives to provide to our clients—our advisors,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer. “We’re delighted to help Rebecca and the team at Kin Wealth build their practice from the ground up through our expansive offering platform and to support their vision of leaving a lasting impact on the next generation.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, 10 Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with close to 2,200 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $296.3 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score among independent advisors in the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018‒2023 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies. Presented on July 5, 2023, for December 2022 to April 2023, it is based on responses from 4,183 advisors employed by or affiliated with the firms included in the study. Not indicative of the firm’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Study is independently conducted, and the participating firms do not pay to participate. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

* As of 12/31/2023