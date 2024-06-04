Flowspace Introduces Pod3PL – National Fulfillment Capabilities Powered by Pod Foods and Flowspace

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flowspace is proud to announce the launch of Pod3PL, a partnership between Pod Foods, the leading grocery B2B distribution platform and Flowspace, a full-capacity fulfillment offering.

Since 2022, Pod Foods has leveraged ​​Flowspace’s expansive network to achieve unlimited capacity for distribution into grocery stores including Sprouts, Erewhon, DoorDash, and more.

With the introduction of Pod3PL, the company introduces nationwide fulfillment capabilities for its CPG food and beverage customers. This collaboration opens doors for brands to optimize their operations by co-locating inventory for both grocery distribution and DTC and B2B fulfillment.

By consolidating their products within Flowspace facilities, brands leveraging Pod3PL can streamline logistics, reduce transportation costs, and enhance overall operational efficiency. Flowspace’s cutting-edge software and asset-light network have become instrumental in optimizing how brands fulfill orders for both ecommerce and wholesale channels across the nation.

“No other model empowers brands to integrate grocery distribution and fulfillment as seamlessly as Pod3PL, maximizing operational efficiency for our partners,” said Peter Gialantzis, CMO, Pod Foods.

With temperature-controlled facilities managed in collaboration with MarPacific and Fresh Del Monte, Flowspace specializes in powering fulfillment for CPG food and beverage brands. Its software platform includes sophisticated lot tracking and fulfillment logic tools and reporting.

“Flowspace is committed to delivering best-in-class omnichannel fulfillment solutions and this partnership helps brands streamline their operations,” said Ben Eachus, CEO, Flowspace.

About Flowspace

Flowspace is the software platform and distribution network powering independent fulfillment.

The company’s cloud-based OmniFlow software provides brands with the real-time visibility and insights needed to orchestrate and optimize omnichannel fulfillment, from any location to any end customer. The technology is integrated within a flexible, scalable network of +150 fulfillment locations nationwide, powering efficient, reliable fulfillment for hundreds of leading brands.

Flowspace has earned widespread recognition throughout the industry for advancements in technology, fulfillment solutions, and sustainability. The company has twice been named by Fast Company among the World’s Most Innovative Logistics Companies. Flowspace has also been named an Inc. Magazine Logistics Power Partner, crowned “Order Fulfillment Solution of the Year” in the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards, included in the Freightwaves FreightTech 100, and recognized as an Inbound Logistics Green Technology Partner.

The company was launched out of the Y Combinator technology accelerator program in 2017. More information can be found at www.flow.space.