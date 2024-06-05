DirectDefense and Dragos Announce Partnership to Combat Industrial Adversaries

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DirectDefense, Inc., a leading information security services company, today announced its partnership with Dragos, the global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) environments. This collaboration marries DirectDefense's expertise in managed security services with Dragos’s cutting-edge technology for visibility, detection, and response to OT cyber threats to combat threats against industrial control systems (ICS).

In the face of a widening cyber skills gap, particularly pronounced in the domain of ICS, corporate and cybersecurity sectors are grappling with the challenge of staffing and effectively managing an internal Security Operations Center (SOC). This leads to uptime issues and increases the risk for corporations that lack experienced personnel to conduct ongoing scans.

By combining DirectDefense's experienced managed security services provider (MSSP) team with Dragos’s robust OT cybersecurity solutions, organizations operating in the ICS domain can now achieve unparalleled threat intelligence, broad visibility, and a significant reduction in missed or ignored alerts.

“For organizations unable to staff and manage an internal SOC effectively - especially those operating in mission-critical industries such as chemical, electric, oil and gas, or transportation - the need for robust cybersecurity has never been more pressing,” said Jim Broome, President and CTO at DirectDefense. “By partnering with Dragos, our customers will benefit from 24/7 monitoring services from our experienced team with advanced capabilities to fend off the evolving threats facing ICS environments.”

Dragos brings visibility, detection, and response to industrial operations with its flagship product, the Dragos Platform. It rapidly pinpoints threats through intelligence-driven analytics, identifies and prioritizes vulnerabilities, and provides best-practice playbooks to guide teams as they investigate and respond to threats before they cause significant impact.

“Our mission at Dragos is to protect the world’s most critical infrastructure from adversaries who wish to cause harm,” said Jon Pringle, Vice President of U.S. Channels and Global Systems Integrators at Dragos. “By partnering with DirectDefense, we are expanding our reach and enhancing our ability to detect and respond to threats more efficiently.”

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos has a global mission to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The Dragos Platform offers the most effective industrial cybersecurity technology, giving customers visibility into their ICS/OT assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and response actions. The strength behind the Dragos Platform comes from our ability to codify Dragos’s industry-leading OT threat intelligence, and insights from the Dragos services team, into the software. Our community-focused approach gives you access to the largest array of industrial organizations participating in collective defense, with the broadest visibility available.

Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including electric, oil & gas, manufacturing, building automation systems, chemical, government, water, food & beverage, mining, transportation, and pharmaceutical. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East.

About DirectDefense, Inc.

DirectDefense provides enterprise risk assessments, penetration testing, ICS/SCADA security services, and 24/7 managed security services for companies of all sizes. Focused on building security resiliency, the firm offers comprehensive security testing services with specialization in application security, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and compliance assurance testing. Its team of highly talented consultants has worked with the majority of the Fortune 100 companies, in industries such as power and utility, gaming, retail, financial, media, travel, aerospace, healthcare, and technology. More information can be found at www.directdefense.com.

