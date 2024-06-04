EoS Fitness Partners with Houston Texans

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EoS Fitness, the fast-growing High Value. Low Price. (HVLP)® gym chain with over 125 locations open or on the way, is continuing to put down roots within the Houston community through its new partnership with the Houston Texans. EoS is now a proud sponsor of the Houston Texans Cheerleaders.

This agreement forges the bond between EoS and the Texans and reinforces a shared commitment to healthy living. As a gym for anyone of any fitness level, this partnership combines EoS’ fitness expertise with the unparalleled athleticism of professional football. Together, EoS and the Texans will strive to inspire individuals of all ages and backgrounds to push past limitations and conquer goals.

“Football is an exciting tradition and a pastime that unites people. That’s why we’re proud to expand our partnerships with NFL teams like the Houston Texans and the dynamic communities they represent,” said Shilpi Sullivan, chief marketing officer, EoS Fitness. “The sport of cheerleading is an integral part of the football experience. We celebrate the strength, endurance and comradery the Houston Texans Cheerleaders bring to each game and look forward to promoting together the importance of wellness, fitness and fun.”

As part of its commitment to supporting the communities it serves throughout the United States, EoS is also a proud gym partner of the Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders and an official gym partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Raiderettes.

EoS moved its headquarters to Texas in May 2022 and has since opened six locations in the greater Houston area. With an eye on aggressive growth, EoS continues to build ties within the community with its plans to open 50 new locations across the state, bringing thousands of new jobs to Texas by 2028.

For more information or to join, visit EoSFitness.com.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price. (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 125+ locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, and extensive personal training options starting at just $9.99 per month. www.eosfitness.com.