XCMG America Financial Announces the Expansion of the XCMG QuickFi Financing Program into Canada

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XCMG America Financial announces its expansion of its North American QuickFi® financing platform into Canada. The new XCMG program enables nearly instant loans and leases for XCMG equipment purchasers in Canada.

Mr. Gengzong Qiu, XCMG America Financial CEO, said, “We are delighted to announce XCMG’s expansion into Canada. We are pleased to bring our unique, digital, embedded finance solution to Canadian business customers.”

XCMG’s QuickFi financing platform utilizes proprietary embedded finance technology to make business equipment financing simpler, faster, and more transparent.

Bill Verhelle, QuickFi CEO, said, “XCMG America was early to recognize the embedded finance revolution that swept through consumer payments and unsecured lending. Embedded finance is now revolutionizing secured business equipment lending. XCMG is the first construction equipment manufacturer to offer QuickFi’s nearly instant, borrower-self-service financing to Canadian small and medium business borrowers at the point of sale.”

XCMG enables creditworthy small and medium businesses to acquire and finance new XCMG equipment in minutes, from anywhere, 24/7.

For more information, visit https://xcmgca.com/ or https://quickfi.com/XCMG/

About XCMG

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG) was founded in 1943. XCMG has stood at the forefront of the global construction machinery industry with facilities in Brazil, Germany, the USA, India, Uzbekistan, and China. XCMG is one of the industry's largest, most influential manufacturers with a broad selection of high quality construction machinery.

About QuickFi

QuickFi® helps OEMs like XCMG enable creditworthy business buyers to obtain low, fixed-rate term equipment financing in minutes, not days or weeks, with 24/7 live customer support.