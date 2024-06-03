Focus Announces That Five U.S. Business Lines of Connectus Wealth Advisers Have Joined The Colony Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Focus Financial Partners Inc., a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management and related financial services firms, announced today that five U.S.-based business lines within partner firm Connectus Wealth Advisers have formally joined Focus firm The Colony Group, LLC.

The business lines joining Colony are Atlas Private Wealth Management, Connectus Private, Hunt Valley Wealth, Mid-Continent Capital and NEIRG Wealth Management. Through this transaction, the Connectus advisors and clients joining Colony will benefit from expanded services and deeper capabilities, gaining access to Colony’s open architecture investment platform, in-house tax planning, family office services and more. Importantly, this transaction adds senior-level talent to Colony and will strengthen its footprint in key markets, including Chicago, greater Baltimore and South Florida.

“We are excited to welcome these experienced and talented teams to Colony,” said Zinovy Iosovich, President and Chief Services Officer of Colony. “Each brings a unique offering and core competency, and we are committed to providing the advisory teams additional depth and broader capabilities to better serve their clients.”

“This deal provides strategic benefits on multiple fronts to multiple beneficiaries,” said Michael Nathanson, Chief Executive Officer of Focus. “It maximizes the potential and effectiveness of each Connectus business line while adding additional high-quality senior leadership to Colony.”

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management and related financial services firms. Focus provides access to best practices, greater resources and continuity planning for its affiliated advisory firms, which serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive financial services. Focus firms and their clients benefit from the solutions, synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About The Colony Group, LLC

Colony is an investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training and does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony’s team provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony™. For more information about Colony, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com and follow Colony on LinkedIn.