Postmedia Announces Closing of Previously Announced Transaction with the Klein Group

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or “the Company”) today announced that it has closed its previously announced sale of the Winnipeg Sun, The Graphic Leader, Kenora Miner & News and the Winnipeg Press Commercial Print division to the Klein Group Ltd. (the “Klein Group”).

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.

About the Klein Group

The Klein Group is a Manitoba-based company dedicated to providing local, factual, and unbiased news across multiple platforms, including print, online, and mobile. Owned entirely by Manitobans, the Klein Group believes that local news plays a vital role in highlighting issues that directly impact our daily lives, from municipal governance to community events, fostering a sense of connection and accountability. By ensuring its news is factual and unbiased, the Klein Group upholds the principles of journalistic integrity, helping its audience navigate complex social, political, and economic landscapes with clarity and confidence. This commitment to truth and transparency not only strengthens our democracy but also promotes a more informed and cohesive society. Additionally, through partnerships with leading businesses, the Klein Group offers a full suite of tools to businesses across Manitoba, with extensive digital and print experience, which includes creating exceptional content to market any business or product, targeted reach, and innovative marketing solutions to effectively reach target audiences in Manitoba and around the globe.