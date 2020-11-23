OnCourse Learning and Timea’s Cause Launch Educational Portal Aimed at Fighting Pandemic-Driven Growth in Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnCourse Learning, a leading provider of regulatory and compliance education solutions for the mortgage and financial sectors, and Timea’s Cause, a Toronto-based advocacy organization focused on the fight against human trafficking, are today announcing the launch of an innovative online education platform dedicated to fighting modern slavery and human trafficking in all its form. The TC Online initiative, powered by OnCourse Learning technology, targets human trafficking, a transnational crime that has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the UN Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The TC Online Institute seeks to offer high-level, live and interactive training and educational services to career professionals in law enforcement, healthcare, hospitality, the financial sector and other industries impacted by forced labor, sex trafficking, domestic servitude, organ trafficking, forced marriages and other iterations of modern slavery. Law enforcement efforts to fight these crimes have been hindered by the coronavirus pandemic, while the global economic downturn has made children particularly vulnerable to traffickers, the UNODC said in May.

The joint initiative builds upon the work of Timea Nagy, a Toronto-based sex-trafficking survivor who in 2009 founded “Walk With Me,” a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and services for the survivors of human trafficking. Since launching Timea’s Cause in 2014, Nagy has shared her story at the United Nations and with news networks and public- and private-sector entities around the globe. In addition to providing educational resources on modern slavery and human trafficking, the organization also funds survivor support programs, prevention initiatives and advocacy work throughout North America.

As an extension of that effort, TC Online Institute will provide an array of educational materials, including webinars and virtual courses, aimed at helping more than 50,000 career professionals, parents, youths and other socially-conscious allies in their efforts to identify and prevent modern slavery and rehabilitate those who have survived it.

“We are extremely honored to be working with Timea’s Cause on this innovative initiative, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated trafficking targeting children,” said OnCourse Learning President Josh Braunstein. “Modern slavery and human trafficking impact more than 40 million people worldwide every year, but most will never have the chance to attend a class or show up to a learning center in person. Our hope is that, by utilizing OnCourse Learning’s business model, the TC Online Institute will serve as an easily accessible Internet portal for those who are seeking help or to help others.”

“Although our work with OnCourse Learning began in 2017, it has grown this year in part because we needed a way to continue educating people without exposing them to the risks of the COVID-19 virus,” said Nagy. “That led to a collaboration that we hope will help thousands of victims of modern slavery and human trafficking over the next decade. I’m very proud to take the work of Timea’s Cause to the next level with the TC Online Institute.”

The two organizations most recently collaborated in 2019 with the launch of the Human Trafficking & Smuggling Course, a free 60-minute online experience for the compliance staff of financial institutions that includes video, interactive audio exercises and real-life examples of the crimes. Participants in the course, which was developed in conjunction with OnCourse Learning’s sister company ACAMS, also receive a post assessment and certificate of completion upon finishing the training.

About OnCourse Learning

OnCourse Learning is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. It empowers financial institutions to prepare their frontlines, compliance teams, executive leadership and board of directors with comprehensive enterprise compliance, risk management and professional development education that is effective and engaging. Over 10,000 clients and partners have adopted OnCourse Learning solutions to efficiently manage complexity, change and growth. Plus, over the course of our 40+ year history we have trained over 200,000 individuals with our NMLS-approved licensure and continuing education courses.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

About TC Online Institute

TC Online Institute was conceived and developed by Timea’s Cause, an innovative social enterprise leading the fight against human trafficking through advocacy, rescue, rehabilitation efforts, awareness, and education. Timea's Cause was created by global activist and human trafficking survivor Timea Nagy. From law enforcement, service providers, hospitality and financial sector leaders, to parents, youth, and other socially-conscious public allies, the team at Timea's Cause has decades of experience teaching a diverse cross-section of public and private sector people about the complicated fabric of human trafficking.